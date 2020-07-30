National Education Policy: Here's What 5+3+3+4 System Of School Education Means

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the much-awaited National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to revamp the Indian education system and bring it closer to the best global standards. One of the key reforms announced in the NEP 2020 has been the break-down of the existing 10+2 structure and introduction of the new 5+3+3+4 structure of education.

The policy aims to transform the pedagogical structure from 10 years + 2 years into a foundational structure from the student’s primary to secondary stage transition. While the number of years a child spends within the formal education system at school level remains the same, the new structure includes the existing playschools within the field of ‘formal education’. Here’s the breakdown of the new Pedagogical Structure adopted in NEP 2020.

READ | New Education Policy, 2020: Here Are The Key Highlights Of NEP Approved By Modi Cabinet

NEP 2020: 5+3+3+4 Pedagogical Structure explained

The new policy combines play school, nursery or kindergartens with classes 1 and 2. Here is a comparison between the existing and the new Pedagogical Structures for better understanding.

Today, a student enters formal education at the age of 3 through playschools and then moves to Kindergarten 1 and 2, followed by 12 years of secondary then higher secondary education.

The new structure proposes dividing the same structure into intellectual developmental stages of the child, i.e. early childhood, school years, and secondary stage.

READ | NEP Sets Back Indian Education By 100 Years, Claims Bengal Varsity Teachers' Body

Breakdown of 5+3+3+4 structure

Foundational Stage (5) : This stage of learning is suggested for children between 3 to 8 years. It involves a multi-level play activity-based learning in which a child will first spend 3 years at playschools and the kindergarten classes catering to ages 3 to 6. To this, classes 1 and 2 for students would also be added, with a focus on language development skills and play activity-based learning.

Preparatory Stage (3) : This stage is for students between 8 to 11 years of age, learning in classes 3 to 5. The focus here shifts to play, discovery, activity-based and interactive classroom learning. The medium of instruction till Grade 5 would be the local language. Three languages will be taught to all students at this stage – and states can decide which ones.

Middle Stage (3) : This stage will consist of students in classes 6 to 8. The focus here will shift to experiential learning in the sciences, mathematics, arts, social sciences and humanities.

Secondary Stage (4) : Consisting of classes 9 to 12 students in this stage can choose any set of subjects from the available structure. The focus would be on greater critical thinking and flexibility.

Apart from the Pedagogical structure, the NEP has also proposed a considerable change in the examination structure. Main exams will be held for grades 3, 5 and 8 to track the development of the child at these stages. As for the secondary stage, the board examinations would be reformed into a more modular model, which is expected to be implemented by 2022-23.

READ | 'Will Transform Millions Of Lives': PM Modi Lauds NEP; Shah Hails 'visionary Leadership'

READ | Regional Languages To Be Given Importance, Sanskrit To Be Mainstreamed, Under NEP