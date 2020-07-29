'Will Transform Millions Of Lives': PM Modi Lauds NEP; Shah Hails 'visionary Leadership'

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wholeheartedly welcomed the National Education Policy 2020, describing it as a "much-awaited" reform in the education sector. He mentioned that the NEP is based on access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability. According to him, the policy will transform India into a vibrant knowledge hub. He hailed aspects such as ensuring universal access to school education, better infrastructure, and the initiatives to bring back dropouts into the mainstream.

Moreover, he contended that the 5+3+3+4 structure would benefit younger children. Lauding the provisions to set up a Gender Inclusion Fund and Special Education Zones, the PM opined that the NEP focuses on making education more inclusive, improving the education infrastructure and opportunities for persons with disabilities. The reforms in the higher education sector were also highlighted by the PM.

I wholeheartedly welcome the approval of the National Education Policy 2020! This was a long due and much awaited reform in the education sector, which will transform millions of lives in the times to come! #NewEducationPolicyhttps://t.co/N3PXpeuesG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 29, 2020

PM Modi mentioned that undergraduate education would include multiple entry and exit options, besides offering flexible curricula, a creative combination of subjects, and integration of vocational education. Maintaining that NEP promoted Indian languages such as Sanskrit, he added that multiple foreign languages would be offered at the secondary level. In an important development, he announced that the Indian Sign Language shall be standardized across India. Terming the framing of NEP as a "shining" example of participative governance, PM Modi thanked everyone who worked hard in its formulation.

Amit Shah hails historic reforms

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that this was a remarkable day in the country's history and congratulated PM Modi for his "visionary leadership". He noted that the NEP had ushered in historic reforms in both school and higher education. Stating that education is the foundation of any nation, he said that India was in dire need of such a futuristic policy. Once again, he reiterated his gratitude to the PM and the HRD Minister for this landmark policy decision. Shah elaborated that the NEP shall play an unprecedented role in the building of a new India.

A truly remarkable day in the history of Indian education system!



Under the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, Union Cabinet today approved 'New Education Policy 2020' for the 21st century. This brings in much needed historic reforms in both School & Higher Education. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2020

