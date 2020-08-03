NEP 2020: Institutions Of Emminence To Initiate The Introduction Of 4-year Degree Course

As the newly-approved National Education Policy 2020 proposes the discontinuation of MPhil and introduces a four-year programme for a bachelor’s degree with research, at least 20 institutes of eminence or IoEs have been asked to lead the way to introduce the four-year degree course. Other IoE’s will be allowed to follow the suit as per their wish for the session od 2020-21. According to reports, the four-year degree programmes announced by the Education Ministry would be implemented this year itself along with one of a kind formation of Academic Credit Card.

As per the Union Cabinet approved NEP 2020, the draft for higher education commission of India or HCEI would be placed in the public domain in a bid to get feedback from the concerned stakeholders in September 2020 before it is tabled in the Parliament. Under this policy, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be provided with an additional responsibility to conduct the common entrance examinations for admissions to universities across the country. The NTA currently conducts all-India engineering and medical entrance examinations including JEE-Main, NEET, JNUEE, DUET, UGC NET among others. However, as per NEP 2020, the NTA-conducted entrance exams for universities and colleges will be optional.

What is four-year programme under NEP 2020?

This new system has certain similarities to the standardised aptitude test or SAT that is conducted for the examinations in the United States. Marking one of the biggest changes in the education system of India, the new policy makes a significant shift in the format of undergraduate education with the introduction of four-year multidisciplinary bachelor’s program having exit options. The traditional three-year BA, BSc and other degrees will continue, but under the four-year programme, the students can exit the course after one year with a certificate, after two years with a diploma and will get a Bachelor’s degree after three years.

The Education Ministry document said, “The 4-year multidisciplinary Bachelor's programme, however, shall be the preferred option since it allows the opportunity to experience the full range of holistic and multidisciplinary education in addition to a focus on the chosen major and minors as per the choices of the student.”

“The 4-year programme may also lead to a degree ‘with Research’ if the student completes a rigorous research project in their major area(s) of study as specified by the HEI [Higher Education Institutions]”, it added.

