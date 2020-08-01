CDS Rawat Lauds NEP 2020, Says Will Help Armed Forces Identify Youth For Soldiering

Lauding the recently announced National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, India's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday remarked that the reform would help the armed forces to identify youth from rural areas from soldiering. CDS Rawat stated that multi-entry and exit schemes at the college level will be a welcome change for the youth. The National Education Policy 2020 introduced by the Centre allows a higher flexibility in higher education and renames the Union Human Resource Development Ministry to the Ministry of Education.

"The New Education Policy will transform the learning process at all levels. The transformation will help the armed forces to identify youth from rural areas who are better adapted to a practical and innovative approach to soldiering. Activity-based learning at the primary level to talent generation with a focus on innovative and research-based learning, we will witness our youth developing the right kind of skills that will help them seek opportunities for employment," CDS Rawat told ANI.

The National Education Policy 2020 introduced by the Centre allows a higher flexibility in higher education and renames the Union Human Resource Development Ministry to the Ministry of Education. A committee led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief Dr. K Kasturirangan formed the Draft National Education Policy 2019 on the foundational pillars of 'Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability.' The new NEP replaces the one formulated in 1986. Rolling out the new features for Higher education, Union Secretary (Higher Education) said that India aims to achieve 50% Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by 2035. The new policy also regulates the fee structure under a broad regulatory framework.

