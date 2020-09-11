NEP: 'Education Must Not Be Limited To Classroom', PM Modi Shares New Mantra Of Learning

Addressing students at the School Education Conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday talked about the changes the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will bring. PM Modi said that the new policy will sow the seeds for starting a new era, will give a new direction to the future of India.

“This moment will sow seed for the future of India. All sectors have advanced in the last three decades that changed the course of life. But India's education system had remained unchanged. This was critical to bring a new education policy but it is only a beginning. Now we need to ensure proper implementation of the policy,” PM said.

READ | PM Modi Addresses Conference Of Governors On NEP 2020; Makes Big 'brain Drain' Statement

The National Education Policy is a way to fulfil hopes of a new India and needs to be implemented effectively across the country, said PM Modi inviting all stakeholders to work together for implementing the new policy.

The Prime Minister further said that education must not be limited to classroom walls alone, but it should be interlinked with the outside world as well. Engage, explore, experience, express and excel should be our mantra of new-age learning for children, PM said. Up till now, marks and mark sheet dominated learning-based education in our country, whereas NEP focuses a lot on children, stresses on learning based on fun, discovery and activities, he added.

“National curriculum framework will be developed soon. The students should have the new curriculum by 2022 when nation marks 75th year of Independence,” PM Modi said.

READ | Bhave, Vivekananda Have A Lot To Teach Humanity: PM Modi

Over 15 lakh suggestions were received on NEP

Prime Minister Modi said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is the result of ceaseless hard work of various stakeholders done over the last 4 to 5 years. “More than 15 lakh suggestions were considered while barnstorming on the NEP. Still, the work is not complete. It’s just the beginning. The road ahead is to ensure its effective implementation,” he said.

PM also said that youth are important in nation-building but their childhood lays the foundation of their personality. “NEP especially focuses on the child’s overall education, including mathematic thinking and scientific temperament. The advancement of soul and mind is the main aspect of NEP methodology,” he said.

PM Modi was speaking at a two-day conclave organised by the Ministry of Education as a part of the ‘Shiksha Parv’. The Education festival was celebrated to felicitate teachers and take the New Education Policy forward.

READ | President Kovind Address Conference On NEP 2020, Calls For Higher Investment In Education

READ | Gujarat Will Be First To Implement NEP 2020: CM Vijay Rupani