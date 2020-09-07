President Kovind Address Conference On NEP 2020, Calls For Higher Investment In Education

The National Education Policy 2020 has been formulated after an unprecedented and lengthy process of consultations, involving the suggestions from more than two lakh gram panchayats, local bodies and about 675 districts, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Monday.

Speaking at a Governor’s conference on NEP 2020 via video-conferencing, President Kovind said that the policy will be able to take the youth forward, in accordance with the needs and aspirations of the 21st century. He encouraged all the Governors and Education Ministers who play an effective role in making India a 'knowledge-hub', to contribute in implementing NEP across the country.

“The success of the National Education Policy will depend on the effective contribution of both the Centre and the State. Education is the subject of the concurrent list under the Indian Constitution. Therefore, it requires joint and coordinated action by the Centre and the States,” he stated.

President Kovind added that the field of higher education requires highly qualified persons on the vacancies of Vice Chancellors and Teachers of Universities to ensure time bound adherence to the recommendations of this Education Policy.

“The use and integration of technology will accelerate learning process improvement and yield better results. For this, the National Educational Technology Forum - NETF. Will be established. NETF The state government agencies will also provide consultation,” he said.

Increasing investment in education

The President said that the level of investment in research and innovation is 2.8% of GDP in the US, 4.2% in South Korea and 4.3% in Israel while in India it is only 0.7%

“To give impetus to a large and vibrant economy like India, it is necessary to encourage 'knowledge-creation' and research. For this, the central and state governments will have to increase the percentage of investment in research and innovation,” he added.

The goal is to provide at least one large multi-disciplinary higher education institution in or near each district by 2030 for higher education in deprived areas. For this, many steps will have to be taken at the state level. Quality higher educational institutions are to be set up in Aspirational Districts and Special Educational Zones for the socially and economically disadvantaged groups, he said.

Promoting Indian culture through NEP 2020

President Kovind said, promotion of Indian languages, arts and culture has been given special importance in NEP 2020 because they are important for India's identity as well as its economy.

“This education policy includes Indian languages, arts and culture. ‍ Work has been given priority. This creates creativity among students. It will help in maintaining the unity of our country with diverse languages intact,” he stated.

Through education, we have to create such students who are filled with national pride as well as a sense of world welfare and can become a global citizen in the true sense, the President said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governors and Vice-Chancellors of universities and Education Ministers of all states attended the virtual conference on the impact of NEP 2020

