'New-age Skills And Emerging Trends In Higher Learning To Make Students Future-ready'

The pandemic has caused a huge dent in education, most importantly higher education. As physical classrooms remained closed, new ways have been chalked out to sustain the momentum and ensure that learning is not hampered. As the number of COVID-19 infection cases is reducing with mass inoculation drives, possibilities of returning to normal campus life are soaring high.

However, higher education institutes (HEIs) in this scenario, where technology is playing a pivotal role, are thinking out of the box to engage new skills and emerging trends in learning to make students future-ready despite the uncertainties. Classroom continuity is permanently embedded in the current teaching methods and by quickly adapting to the changing scenarios, we can easily accelerate the transformation of making learning centers more student-centric. It has now become clearer how the new normal looks like and are helping stakeholders to plan and shape the current education landscape.

Govind Narayan Singh Secretary, Gopal Narayan Singh University has shared his views on the new trends and skills that can shape the future of higher learning.

Trends and Skills that are likely to shape the upcoming landscape in higher learning

As we are likely to proceed towards normalcy, what will be the role of Ed-tech and online degrees?

Technology has emerged as a gamechanger in this pandemic. Not only it has helped institutions to run classes smoothly, but it has also bridged the gap between learning centers and the remotest parts of the country. Online video communication tools like Webex, Zoom, Google Meet have enabled higher education institutions to transform into e-learning platforms out of necessity and urgency. The HEIs now find these ed-tech solutions to be more convenient especially during these volatile times to enhance and expand learning operations. These solutions are helpful in addressing health concerns, smooth communication, and employee benefits. The necessities have also given rise to the concept of online degrees which are government-approved to promote flexibility and modernization in education. These short-term degrees are great to learn the key skills required by companies for growth through online learning and this trend is likely to become popular in the coming years.

With more options of online courses, students are pursuing different courses that interest them. How will hybrid learning help them?

The rising aspirations and curiosity among students in this new age have provided an opportunity to introduce more technology-related subjects. As tech-enabled solutions have created ways for easy delivery of courses, the concept of hybrid learning will become more popular. Now a course or a topic can be presented in multiple formats via ebooks, live streaming, videos, etc and students can choose to learn from any of these formats as per their choice and convenience.

What is the role played by skill-based learning amid and post COVID-19?

The coming age will witness more focus on skill-based or practical learning than the conventional methods of teaching. This trend is happening due to increased demand from companies for new-age skills and experiences to prepare a workforce that is future ready. Employers are now less interested in grades and look for skills that can help in the growth of the respective industries. The HEIs will also try to find out ways to help students to go through a practical and immersive learning experience to help them present their skills across organizations and portfolios of various kinds.

What will be the future of short-term tech-related courses post COVID?

Expanding beyond the conventional methods, the new age will witness increased demand for short-term or tech-related courses from students. Courses in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, cybersecurity, blockchain will see an upward trend in the digital age. In addition, courses in strategy, leadership, marketing, HR, and others will also continue to become popular. The students today want to stay ahead in the line due to which these short courses will witness a demand surge.

How should teachers and educators go with new trends?

The New Education Policy 2020 has set a visionary goal to educate the educators and teachers to help them deliver skill-based learning and teach problem-solving methods to the students in the era of digital transformation. The focus on educators mainly in higher education will bring better outcomes from students. In 2021, the teachers will undergo a massive transformation as the new policy measures will push focus on their reskilling and up-skilling for overall growth.

