New Education Policy 2020 Recommends Single Regulator HECI For Higher Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet on Wednesday approved the much-awaited New Education Policy, 2020. It aims to revamp all aspects of India's education system and bring it closer to the best global standards. The New Education Policy approved by the centre recommends a single regulator for higher education institutions across the country. It would be called The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) and it would have several verticals to fulfil different roles. Here is everything you need to know about it as mentioned in the official press release by Government of India.

Also Read | New Education Policy, 2020: Here Are The Key Highlights Of NEP Approved By Modi Cabinet

Also Read | Coding Lessons To Reduced Syllabus:Here Are The Contours Of NEP's School Education Reforms

New Education Policy 2020

The first vertical of the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) would be the National Higher Education Regulatory Council (NHERC). It would be functioning as the common and single point regulator in the higher education sector consisting of teacher education. However, it would exclude medical and legal education. The second vertical of HECI will be National Accreditation Council (NAC). It would be a meta-accrediting body. The accreditation of all the institutions will be based mainly on basic norms, public self-disclosure, good governance, and outcomes. This accreditation will be carried out by an independent ecosystem which will be supervised by NAC.

The third vertical of HECI according to New Education Policy 2020 will be carrying out funding and financing of colleges and varsities. The fourth vertical of Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) would be the General Education Council (GEC). It will frame expected learning outcomes for higher education programmes which are also referred to as ‘graduate attributes’. The GEC will formulate a National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF).

See the official press release HERE

Also Read | National Education Policy 2020: M Phil Discontinued, Fee Capped For Higher Education

Also Read | HRD Ministry Renamed Ministry Of Education As Cabinet Approves National Education Policy

New Education Policy India

Currently, the higher education bodies are regulated by the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The autonomous umbrella body of Higher Education Council of India (HECI), Regulation (NHERC), Accreditation (NAC), Funding (HEGC), and Academic Standard Setting (GEC) and its functioning will be based on transparent public disclosure. The focus would be on using extensive technology and reduce human interface which will ensure efficiency and transparency in their work. The separation of all the functions in different verticals would mean that each vertical within HECI will be taking on a new and single role which will be relevant meaningful and important according to New Education Policy 2020.