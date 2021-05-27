NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply For 23 Sr Manager And Accounts Officer Posts

National Fertilizers Limited has commenced the NFL Recruitment 2021 drive, inviting applications from experienced professionals in Material and Finance Disciplines. The NFL Recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted with the aim to fill up 23 vacancies in various departments. Interested applicants are requested to submit their application form via post on or before June 25. Relaxation till July 2 has been given to candidates residing in far-flung areas like Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar island and Lakhwadeep among others. Here's a summary of important details mentioned in the NFL Recruitment notification.

NFL Recruitment 2021

NFL Vacancy Details

NFL Eligibility Criteria

Sr. Manager (F&A) - Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India OR Cost & Management Accountant from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India OR Two years full time / regular MBA/PGDM with major specialization in Finance / Financial Management with a minimum of 60% marks. Minimum 13 years post qualification inline executive experience should be as on the cutoff date. Age limit: 45 years

Materials Officer - Degree in Engineering (in any specialization) OR full-time regular MBA (Materials Management /Supply Chain Management) OR PG Diploma in Materials Management (02 years regular course) (Recognized as equivalent to MBA by UGC/AICTE). Minimum 01-year inline experience in a responsible position in Materials Management activities such as Purchasing and/Store Keeping in Fertilizer/ Chemical/ Petro-Chemical Hydrocarbon/ manufacturing Industry as on the cutoff date. Age limit: 30 years

Accounts Officer - Chartered Accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India OR Cost & Management Accountant from The Institute of Cost Accountants of India OR Two years full time / regular MBA/PGDM with major specialization in Finance / Financial Management with minimum 60% marks. Minimum 01-year post qualification inline executive experience should be as on the cutoff date. Age limit: 30 years

Asst. Manager (Matls) - Degree in Engineering (in any specialization) OR full-time regular MBA (Materials Management /Supply Chain Management) OR PG Diploma in Materials Management (02 years regular course) (Recognized as equivalent to MBA by UGC/AICTE). Minimum 02 years inline experience in a responsible position in Materials Management activities such as Purchasing and / Store Keeping in Fertilizer/ Chemical/ Petro – Chemical Hydrocarbon/ Manufacturing Industry as on the cutoff date. Age limit: 40 years

NFL Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

The prescribed application form is available on the official website of NFL at www.nationalfertilizers.com.

Go to Careers

Click on the link 'Recruitment in NFL'

On the new page, click on the link 'Recruitment of Experienced Professional in Materials & Finance Disciplines-2021'

The next page will display two links, 1. Advertisement, 2. Application Proforma

Go through the Advertisement for a detailed explainer on eligibility criteria, selection process and more.

Open the Application Proforma in the next tab and download it.

Make sure to produce a hard copy of it and fill in your details.

Candidates can then post their application form at the following address: Chief Manager (HR), National Fertilizers Limited, A-11, Sector-24, Noida, District Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh - 201301

The last date for application submission is June 25. Those who belong to far-flung areas like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Union territory of Ladakh, Lahul & Spiti District & Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands & Lakshadweep can submit the receipt of their application form on or before July 2. Those applying for the post of Sr. Manager have to submit Rs.1000 as the application fee. Whereas those applying for Materials Officer/ Accounts Officer/ Asst. Manager (Matls) must pay Rs. 700. Application fee is exempted for SC, ST, ExSM, PwBD and Departmental candidates.

