NHAI Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 42 Managerial Posts, Earn Up To Rs 2 Lakh

NHAI Recruitment 2021: National Highway Authority of India has invited online applications for recruitment against 42 vacancies for managerial posts. Aspirants can apply online at nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is April 12. The posts include Manager (Finance & Accounts), Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts), and Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts). Read on to know full details about the recruitment.

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Detail of Vacancies

Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts)- Six (06) vacancies

Six (06) vacancies Manager (Finance & Accounts)- Twenty Four (24) vacancies

Twenty Four (24) vacancies Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - Twelve (12) vacancies

NHAI Recruitment 201: Eligibility Criteria

Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts) - Bachelor degree in Commerce or Chartered Accountant or Certified Management Accountant or Master in Business Administration (Finance) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Member of any organized Finance or Accounts-related Service of the Central Government or State Government; with 6 years of experience.

Pay Scale: Pay Level 12 (Rs.78800-209200) Manager (Finance and Accounts) - Bachelor in Commerce or Chartered Accountant or Certified Management Accountant or Master in Business Administration (Finance) (through the regular course) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Member of any organized Finance or Accounts-related Service of the Central or State Government; with 4 years of experience.

Pay Scale: Pay Level 11 (Rs.67700- 208700) Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts) - Bachelor in Commerce or Chartered Accountant or Certified Management Accountant or Master in Business Administration (Finance) (through the regular course) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Member of any organized Finance or Accounts-related Service of the Central Government or the State Government; with four years of experience.

Pay Scale: Pay Level-10 (Rs.56100- 177500)

How to apply:

Candidates should apply online by visiting the official website- nhai.gov.in. The duly filled application form (print-out) has to be submitted along with the prescribed ‘Verification Certificate’, should reach NHAI at the following address, on or before 27.04.2021 (6.00 PM) GM (HR &Admn.)-I A, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5&6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075.

