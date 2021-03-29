Last Updated:

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 42 Managerial Posts, Earn Up To Rs 2 Lakh

NHAI Recruitment 2021: NHAI has invited online applications for 42 vacancies for managerial posts. Check eligibility criteria, pay scale and full details here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
NHAI Recruitment 2021

NHAI Recruitment 2021: National Highway Authority of India has invited online applications for recruitment against 42 vacancies for managerial posts. Aspirants can apply online at nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is April 12. The posts include Manager (Finance & Accounts), Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts), and Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts). Read on to know full details about the recruitment.

READ | UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: UP Police offers 1277 vacancies for SI, ASI posts, details here

NHAI Recruitment 2021: Detail of Vacancies

  • Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts)-  Six (06) vacancies
  • Manager (Finance & Accounts)- Twenty Four (24) vacancies
  • Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts) - Twelve (12) vacancies 

NHAI Recruitment 201: Eligibility Criteria

  1. Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts) - Bachelor degree in Commerce or Chartered Accountant or Certified Management Accountant or Master in Business Administration (Finance) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Member of any organized Finance or Accounts-related Service of the Central Government or State Government; with 6 years of experience.
    Pay Scale: Pay Level 12 (Rs.78800-209200)
  2. Manager (Finance and Accounts) - Bachelor in Commerce or Chartered Accountant or Certified Management Accountant or Master in Business Administration (Finance) (through the regular course) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Member of any organized Finance or Accounts-related Service of the Central or State Government; with 4 years of experience. 
    Pay Scale: Pay Level 11 (Rs.67700- 208700)
  3. Deputy Manager (Finance and Accounts) - Bachelor in Commerce or Chartered Accountant or Certified Management Accountant or Master in Business Administration (Finance) (through the regular course) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Member of any organized Finance or Accounts-related Service of the Central Government or the State Government; with four years of experience.
    Pay Scale: Pay Level-10 (Rs.56100- 177500)

How to apply:

Candidates should apply online by visiting the official website- nhai.gov.in. The duly filled application form (print-out) has to be submitted along with the prescribed ‘Verification Certificate’, should reach NHAI at the following address, on or before 27.04.2021 (6.00 PM) GM (HR &Admn.)-I A, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5&6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075.

READ | MES Recruitment 2021: Apply now for 502 vacancies for Supervisor & Draughtsman posts

Click here for NHAI Recruitment Notification

Click here to apply online
(Image Credit: Shutterstock)

READ | Goa Medical College Recruitment 2021: 821 vacancies for steno, MTS, LDC, driver and others
READ | UPSC Recruitment 2021: Assistant professor vacancies on offer for MBBS degree holders
READ | GIC Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Scale-1 officer posts, graduates can apply

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT