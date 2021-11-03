NIACL AO Result 2021 Declared; Check How To Download, Exam Pattern & More

NIACL AO Result 2021: The results of the Administrative Officers (Generalists) (Scale-I) has been announced by The New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) on Tuesday, November 2. Candidates who participated in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website of NIACL - new India.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 300 seats for the post of Administrative Officer.

According to NIACL notice, "Phase-II (mains) examination will be conducted on 4th December 2021. Downloading of call letters indicating the date and venue of the Phase-2 examination will commence shortly". Meanwhile, the cut-off for the preliminary or phase 1 exam will soon be available on the official website of NIACL.

NIACL AO Result 2021: Direct Link

To check or download the NIACL AO Result, it is recommended to follow the below given step-by-step process and use the direct link given here to download the NIACL AO Result 2021 (CLICK HERE)

NIACL NO Result 2021: Here' how to check NIACL AO results in 2021

STEP 1. To check NIACL AO result 2021 visit the official website of NIACL - newindia.co.in

STEP 2. Now, click on the link that reads "List of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates for Phase-II-Recruitment of Administrative Officers (Scale-I) Generalists, 2021" from the recruitment tab.

STEP 3. Automatically, a new page would open.

STEP 4. Your NIACL AO result for 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5. Download and take a printout of the same thing for future use.

NIACL AO 2021: Exam Pattern | Selection procedure

NIACL AO Mains Examination will have 4 different parts consisting of Objective Type Questions for 200 marks.

The exam will also have a Descriptive Test for 30 marks.

The mode of examination for both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online mode.

The selection of the candidates is strictly based on their performance in the exam. NIACL AO Examination will be held in three different phases. Pre Qualified (Phase 1) candidates will be called for the mains (Phase II) and Mains Qualified will be called for Interviews (Phase 3).

