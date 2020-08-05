NIOS 12th Result 2020: How To Check NIOS Class 12th Result On Digilocker App?

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be announcing the NIOS 12th result 2020 online today on August 5, 2020, at 5 PM. The result will be announced on the official website of the institute. The students who had appeared in the NIOS class 12th exam can check their result on the official website once it is announced at 5 PM. The students can also check their NIOS class 12th result by using Digilocker app. To all the people who are wondering about how to check and download the NIOS 12th result 2020 through Digilocker app, here is everything you need to know about it.
The students can check their NIOS class 12th result online once declared on the official website results.nios.ac.in. However, students can also check and download their NIOS 12th result 2020 from Digilocker app through these simple steps. Here is a look at the step by step guide to download the NIOS class 12th result from Digilocker app.
NIOS 10th and 12th board examinations were earlier scheduled to take place in the month of March and April. The exams could not be completed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country. Later the exams were scheduled to take place on July 17. However, the exams were cancelled on July 10. The subjects whose exams were not held, students will get marks based on the average of the best three marks obtained in the subjects for which exams have been conducted. The supreme court had directed NIOS to declare the results by August 7, 2020. As the NIOS 12th result 2020 is being declared today, the NIOS 10th result 2020 is also likely to be announced in the next couple of days.