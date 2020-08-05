NIOS 12th Result 2020: How To Check NIOS Class 12th Result On Digilocker App?

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) will be announcing the NIOS 12th result 2020 online today on August 5, 2020, at 5 PM. The result will be announced on the official website of the institute. The students who had appeared in the NIOS class 12th exam can check their result on the official website once it is announced at 5 PM. The students can also check their NIOS class 12th result by using Digilocker app. To all the people who are wondering about how to check and download the NIOS 12th result 2020 through Digilocker app, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to check NIOS 12th result 2020 on Digilocker app?

The students can check their NIOS class 12th result online once declared on the official website results.nios.ac.in. However, students can also check and download their NIOS 12th result 2020 from Digilocker app through these simple steps. Here is a look at the step by step guide to download the NIOS class 12th result from Digilocker app.

Students who wish to check their NIOS 12th result 2020 need to register themselves on the Digilocker app.

On the upper right corner of the screen, you will see a green tab of ‘Sign In’ and a blue tab of ‘Sign Up’. If you do not have an account on Digilocker app, you can create one through the 'Sign Up' tab. Click on the 'Sign Up' tab and you will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the mobile number or the Aadhaar Card number which is linked to a working mobile number. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number for confirmation.

After entering the Aadhaar Card number or mobile number, enter the OTP once received. If the OTP is not received in 30 seconds, one can also request a new OTP.

After successfully entering the OTP, you will be asked to create a new Digilocker app account. Enter the correct information asked like full name, date of birth, gender, email ID, etc.

Once the account on Digilocker app is created, the candidate can check their NIOS 12th result 2020 on the Digilocker app once it is announced.

NIOS 12th result 2020 and NIOS 10th result 2020

NIOS 10th and 12th board examinations were earlier scheduled to take place in the month of March and April. The exams could not be completed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country. Later the exams were scheduled to take place on July 17. However, the exams were cancelled on July 10. The subjects whose exams were not held, students will get marks based on the average of the best three marks obtained in the subjects for which exams have been conducted. The supreme court had directed NIOS to declare the results by August 7, 2020. As the NIOS 12th result 2020 is being declared today, the NIOS 10th result 2020 is also likely to be announced in the next couple of days.