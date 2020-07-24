Last Updated:

NIOS Result 2020: Digilocker App To Provide Documents, Certificates, Mark Sheets Online

Digilocker app by the Government of India recently announced that NIOS Result 2020 and other related documents can be accessed online on the platform soon.

NIOS result 2020

NIOS Result 2020 for class 10 and 12 can be accessed on Digilocker app. Digilocker app is an online service which is provided by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India. The Digilocker app was provided under the government’s DigitalIndia initiative. The report further added that students will be able to access their NIOS 12th result, NIOS 10th result digital mark sheets, migration and provisional certificate online on Digilocker. Apart from NIOS exam result, Digilocker app will also provide results and relevant certificates from 1990 to 2020. Here is everything you need to know about NIOS result 2020 and Digilocker app.

NIOS Result 2020, digital mark sheets, migration and provisional certificates to be available online on Digilocker App 

The online platform Digilocker announced this news on its official Twitter handle. The tweet read as, “Good News for NIOS Class X and XII students! Digital Marksheets, Migration and Provisional Certificates for the year 1990 to 2020 are coming soon in DigiLocker. Download DigiLocker app for Online, Offline and Anytime access to your digital certificates”. National Institute of Open Schooling recently cancelled the exams of class 10 and class 12 students because of the current Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India.

The official announcement by Digilocker

The NIOS result 2020 will now be based on the assessment scheme finalized by the component committee. Those students who are not happy with their marks can appear in the next public examination to improve their score in NIOS result 2020. The NIOS result 2020’s date has not yet announced but the supreme court has directed NIOS to declare the results by August 7, 2020. Here is a look at how to access the documents on Digilocker app as described in a news report.

How to access NIOS result 2020 and other documents on Digilocker app

  • Download the Digilocker App from Google Play or App Store
  • The account will be created by using the registered mobile number shared by NIOS
  • Students will then get an SMS on the registered mobile number for logging in.
  • While logging in, the OTP received on SMS should be entered
  • Students then need to submit the last 6 digits of their roll number as the security pin to login.
  • After the successful login on Digilocker App, students should go to the ‘Issued Document’ section in the app where all the certificates will be available.

How to get NIOS result 2020 on Digilocker app without a registered mobile number

  • Those students who have not provided the correct number of those students whose mobile number is not registered to NIOS will need to signup on Digilocker and link their Aadhaar numbers.
  • After logging in successfully, go to the browse section and select the ‘‘National Institute of Open Schooling’ in the Education category.
  • The required documents can then be accessed by selecting it. To get the class 10 and class 12 certificates, the student will have to enter details like a year and roll number.
  • Digilocker app to provide documents, certificates, mark sheets online.
