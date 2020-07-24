NIOS Result 2020: Digilocker App To Provide Documents, Certificates, Mark Sheets Online

NIOS Result 2020 for class 10 and 12 can be accessed on Digilocker app. Digilocker app is an online service which is provided by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India. The Digilocker app was provided under the government’s DigitalIndia initiative. The report further added that students will be able to access their NIOS 12th result, NIOS 10th result digital mark sheets, migration and provisional certificate online on Digilocker. Apart from NIOS exam result, Digilocker app will also provide results and relevant certificates from 1990 to 2020. Here is everything you need to know about NIOS result 2020 and Digilocker app.

Also Read | NIOS Result 2020: SC Asks NIOS 12th & 10th Result To Be Declared By August 7

NIOS Result 2020, digital mark sheets, migration and provisional certificates to be available online on Digilocker App

The online platform Digilocker announced this news on its official Twitter handle. The tweet read as, “Good News for NIOS Class X and XII students! Digital Marksheets, Migration and Provisional Certificates for the year 1990 to 2020 are coming soon in DigiLocker. Download DigiLocker app for Online, Offline and Anytime access to your digital certificates”. National Institute of Open Schooling recently cancelled the exams of class 10 and class 12 students because of the current Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in India.

The official announcement by Digilocker

Good News for NIOS Class X and XII students!

Digital Mark sheets, Migration and Provisional Certificates for the year 1990 to 2020 are coming soon in DigiLocker. Download DigiLocker app for Online, Offline and Anytime access to your digital certificates. https://t.co/wN9OurTQax pic.twitter.com/UxEGTuOdSZ — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 23, 2020

The NIOS result 2020 will now be based on the assessment scheme finalized by the component committee. Those students who are not happy with their marks can appear in the next public examination to improve their score in NIOS result 2020. The NIOS result 2020’s date has not yet announced but the supreme court has directed NIOS to declare the results by August 7, 2020. Here is a look at how to access the documents on Digilocker app as described in a news report.

Also Read | NIOS Exams 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID, Results To Be Announced Based On Assessment Scheme

How to access NIOS result 2020 and other documents on Digilocker app

Download the Digilocker App from Google Play or App Store

The account will be created by using the registered mobile number shared by NIOS

Students will then get an SMS on the registered mobile number for logging in.

While logging in, the OTP received on SMS should be entered

Students then need to submit the last 6 digits of their roll number as the security pin to login.

After the successful login on Digilocker App, students should go to the ‘Issued Document’ section in the app where all the certificates will be available.

Also Read | NIOS Board Exam 2020: NIOS Students Demand Promotion Citing COVID-19 Risk

Also Read | NIOS Exam Postponed Until Further Notice, Read In Detail About The Announcement

How to get NIOS result 2020 on Digilocker app without a registered mobile number