NIOS 2021: NIOS Announces Registration Dates For The Vocation Courses Exam

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has revealed in a tweet posted today that they have started registration for public examination of Vocational courses. The tweet uploaded on NIOS’ official Twitter handle today on March 26. The registration for the public examination for the July 2021 batch will begin on April 15. The NIOS Twitter update also had a notification attached to it that revealed more details about the NIOS vocational courses exam.
March 26, 2021
The registration for Public Examination of Vocational courses for the July 2021 is going to start from 15th April 2021.
voc.nios.ac.in
In its tweet, the NIOS revealed that the exam fee will be accepted online on the portal voc.nios.ac.in. NIOS, which is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education has revealed in the notification that the registration date is between April 15 to May 5 for all eligible learners. For all learners who have submitted the fees late an additional fee of Rs 100/subject will be charged and they can register between May 6 to May 10. Aside from this all learners with consolidated late fees of Rs 1500/per learner, can register between May 11 to May 15, 2021. Students are advised to fill the registration form and pay the fees within the stipulated time only, through online mode to avoid extra charges. The NIOS exam date is yet to announced on its official website.
The NIOS provides a wide variety of vocational courses that a candidate can pick from. Here’s list of departments that provide Regular Vocational courses at NIOS. See below.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), is the board of education under the Union Government of India. The institution was established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development of the Government of India in 1989 with the aim to provide education to all segments of society. According to its official website, the motive of NIOS is to increase literacy. It also administers examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary examinations similar to the CBSE and the CISCE. The esteemed institution also offers vocational courses after high school.