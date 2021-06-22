NIOS Diploma Course In Yogic Science: MoS Sanjay Dhotre Launches Course On Yoga Day 2021

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education launched the NIOS Diploma course in Yogic Science on Monday. The inauguration was done on the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day. Sanjay Dhotre congratulated NIOS for this vocational course and released the self-instructional material of this particular course.

Yogic Science: Inauguration

MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre took to Twitter to release the information in the public domain. He tweeted “Today on the occasion of 7th International Yoga Day, I inaugurated the "Diploma Course in Yoga Science" offered by NIOS. This course is very important from the point of view of making the nation healthy through teaching-training and connecting the youth with employment.”



PM Modi’s vision: From job seeker to job giver

MoS for education Sanjay Dhotre further said that the yogic science course will play a major role in booting PM Modi’s vision of turning job seekers into job givers. This course will provide self-employment opportunities to youths. The Minister also reiterated the laudable effort of PM Modi in declaring June 21st as the International Day of Yoga.



NIOS diploma course in Yogic Science: Details



Chairperson of NIOS, Professor Saroj Sharma gave remarks on the virtual inauguration of course. She informed that the two-year diploma program has five subjects in the first year in which Yoga teaching and training will be taught. Five subjects related to yoga therapy will be taught in the second year.

About NIOS: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) provides opportunities to interested learners by making available the following Courses/Programmes of Study through open and distance learning mode. It envisages schooling by providing a learning continuum based on a graded curriculum ensuring the quality of education for children, neo-literates, school drop-outs/left-outs, and NFE completers. It also offers vocational courses of six months, one year, and two years.



NIOS operates through a network of five departments, 23 regional centres, two sub-regional centres, two NIOS cells, and more than 7400 study centres (AIs/AVIs) spread all over India and abroad. NIOS is the largest Open Schooling system in the world with a cumulative enrolment of 4.13 million (during the last 5 years).

