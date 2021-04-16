NIOS Exams 2021: Will Class 10, 12, Vocational Exams Be Postponed? Here's Official Update

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released an important notification for the students who are registered for the class 10th, 12th, and vocational courses. With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, students have been wondering if the NIOS board exams will also be postponed. Till now, CBSE, CISCE, and over 10 state boards have postponed or cancelled their board examinations in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the latest notification released by NIOS on Friday, the institute has stated that it is keeping a close watch on the situation for conducting the exams that are scheduled to be held in June. NIOS said that the situation will be reviewed and the details of theory and practical exams of secondary, senior secondary, and vocational courses will be issued by May 20. All information will be uploaded on the NIOS portal. Hence, the students are advised to visit the official website- nios.ac.in regularly for updates.

"In view of the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 pandemic across the country and also taking in account the safety and well being of the Learners, the NIOS is keeping close watch on the situation for the schedule of June 2021 Examinations. Pl see a notification in this regard," NIOS tweeted on Friday.

Board exams postponed, cancelled

CBSE, on April 14, announced to cancel the class 10th exam and postpone class 12 exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to intervene in the exam issue and discussed it with the education ministry after which CBSE decided to postpone, cancel the exams. Following CBSE, various states like Maharashtra, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and others announced to defer or cancel the board exams. CISCE on Friday also announced to postpone the class 12th (ISC) exams 2021 and cancel the ICSE class 10th exams 2021.