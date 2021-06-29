NIOS On Demand Exam 2021 Cancelled, Results To Be Prepared On Basis Of Objective Criteria

NIOS on-demand exam: National Institute of Open Schooling on Tuesday cancelled the NIOS On Demand Exam (ODE) due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier the exams were supposed to be held between April 19, 2021, and May 31, 2021. Candidates who wanted to appear for these exams can check the official notice. Students click on the direct link to check NIOS ODE Cancelled exam notification.

NIOS ODE 2021 notification reads, "In continuation of earlier notification dated 19th April 2021, it is being notified that the said ODE examination for the period from 19th April 2021 till 31st May 2021 stands cancelled. It is in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic in the country pandemic in the country and taking account of safety of the learners."

The notification further reads, "The results of the learners already registered for the ODE Examination for the above said period will be computed by the same objective criteria of assessment being adopted by NIOS. It was for the secondary and senior secondary public examination scheduled for June 2021 and were cancelled vide notification dated 19th May and 4th June 2021. Students can check the notification by directly clicking here.

NIOS Exam cancellation

NIOS took this call considering the ongoing COVID situation in India. Institute cancelled both practical and theory exams that were scheduled between April and May 2021. The official notice for postponement of the exam has been attached above. NIOS said that candidates who have already registered for the exams in the above-mentioned period will get their results.

NIOS says that results will be computed based on the objective criteria of assessment adopted. The assessment criteria has already been accepted by NIOS for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Public Examination which was scheduled for June 2021. However, these exams were also cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis in India.

About NIOS

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November 1989. It is an autonomous organisation in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).