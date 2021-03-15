NIOS Result 2021: Class 12th Result Declared At Results.nios.ac.in, See How To Check Here

National Institute of Open Schooling has declared the NIOS class 12th result today. The official NIOS 12th result was declared today on the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling at results.nios.ac.in. Students had been eagerly waiting to get an update about the NIOS class 12th result ever since the examination was conducted. All the candidates who had appeared in the class 12th examination of the NIOS can now go to the above-mentioned website of the institute and check their NIOS result 2021. For all the people who are wondering about the NIOS 12th result and how to check them, here is everything you need to know about it.

NIOS result 2021 for class 12 declared

The NIOS result 2021 for class 12 will be declared for the examination conducted by NIOS in the months of January/February. NIOS revealed that the NIOS class 12th result is declared on the official Twitter handle of the National Institute of Open Schooling. The official Tweet read as, “Dear Learners, Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 is now declared and available at https://results.nios.ac.in” The NIOS class 12th result can be accessed from the above-mentioned website by using the enrolment number of the candidate.

The NIOS result card will be depicting marks of the candidate and qualifying status such as pass or fail. A candidate has to score a minimum of 33% marks overall and pass in at least five subjects including at least one and not more than two language papers will be declared pass. Those candidates who fail to do so will be deemed as fail in the NIOS class 12th result. The NIOS 10th result is also declared on the official website. Here is a look at how to do the downloading of the NIOS class 12th result.

How to check the NIOS class 12th result?

Go to the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling at results.nios.ac.in.

Click on the NIOS result tab.

Click on the NIOS 12th result link

Enter the correct NIOS enrollment number as mentioned on NIOS admit card and login.

Your NIOS result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the National Institute of Open Schooling at results.nios.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the NIOS 12th result and NIOS 10th result.

Image Credits: Shutterstock