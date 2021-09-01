Last Updated:

NIOS Vocational Exams Results Declared; Here's Direct Link To Download Score Card

NIOS has released the results of the vocational exam on Wednesday. Candidates can check the direct link and steps to download score cards here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NIOS

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


The National Institute of Open Schooling also known as NIOS has announced the result of the vocational exams. The examination was conducted in the month of July 2021. The score cards have been announced on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Along with this, the results have also been announced for D. El. Ed. (Offline) and Community Health Workers program (Bihar). Registered students can check the NIOS result on the official website at voc.nios.ac.in.

NIOS vocational exam result: Check steps to download

  • Registered candidates should visit the official website of NIOS at voc.nios.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the result link being displayed
  • Candidates will then have to enter their roll number, date of birth and click on submit to submit the details
  • Candidates will be able to see the NIOS result copy

It is to be noted that the vocational examinations are conducted twice a year, in April–May and then in October–November. A registered student can avail nine chances to clear the course in five years of the registration period. Students can also take admission online throughout the year. NIOS tweeted, "Dear Learners, NIOS Vocational Exams Result declared - Result of July 2021 exams for Vocational courses, D. El. Ed. (Offline) and Community Health Workers program(Bihar) is declared today; Visit https://voc.nios.ac.in & see the Result section under the Exams/Result menu."

About NIOS

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November 1989. It has been established as an autonomous organisation in pursuance of National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS provides a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

READ | NIOS Board Exam 2021: NIOS releases evaluation criteria for class 10th and 12th
READ | NIOS 10th, 12th results 2021 declared at nios.ac.in, here's how to check scores
READ | NIOS ODE: Class 10, 12 registration begins; check how to apply, exam details & more
READ | NIOS virtual school launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, check details
READ | NIOS has invited school, institutions to act as examination centers for NIOS public exams
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND