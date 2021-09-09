NIRF Ranking 2021: Delhi University's Miranda House Tops Among Colleges Followed By LSR

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2021. Miranda House of Delhi University has bagged the top rank among colleges in India for the fourth year in a row followed by Lady Sri Ram College for Women (DU) and Loyola College, Chennai. Miranda House scored 75.42 out 0f 100 to emerge as the best college in India. Apart from Miranda House and Lady Sri Ram College for Women (LSR), three more colleges of Delhi University are in the top 10 - St. Stephen's College, Hindu College and Shri Ram College of Commerce placed at 8th, 9th and 10th position respectively. As per the NIRF ranking, AIIMS Delhi has bagged the top spot among medical colleges followed by PGIMER Chandigarh and Christian Medical College, Vellore. Meanwhile, eight IITs and two National Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country with IIT Madras topping the list.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated all the premier institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories. "I congratulate all the premier institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions," he tweeted. Talking about NIRF, Minister said, "I am happy that NIRF has successfully incorporated all the important aspects of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcome, outreach and inclusivity in institutions of higher education". He further said that rankings are the measure of the quality and excellence of an institution.

NIRF 2021: Top five colleges of India

1. Miranda House (New Delhi)

2. Lady Shri Ram College For Women (New Delhi)

3. Loyola College (Chennai)

4. St. Xavier`s College (Kolkata)

5. Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira (Kolkata)



NIRF Rankings announced late due to COVID-19

It should be noted here that due to COVID-19, the ranking was announced late this year as it was announced in the month of June in 2020. The institutes and universities are judged on the basis of certain pre-established factors for the NIRF Rankings. These include - Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Research and Professional Practice (RP), and Peer Perception. Meanwhile, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also claimed that ranking methodology in India is more qualitative than other western countries also hoped that in the future more private institutions will participate in NIRF Rankings.

