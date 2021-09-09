NIRF Ranking 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Again Tops Among Management Institutes; Check Full List

Maintaining its legacy, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has again topped the list among the management institutes in the country. According to the latest ranking released by the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) on September 9, Thursday, IIM Ahmedabad scored 83.69 out of 100. It is worth mentioning that the college had bagged the first position in 2020 also, with a score of 82.75, after positioning second in 2019. According to the list, IIM Bangalore secured the second position by scoring 83.48. At the same time, IIM Calcutta manages to achieve the third position. According to the reports, both the college were placed in second and third positions last year.

Here is a list of the top 25 management institutes according to NIRF Ranking 2021:

Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad (83.69)

Rank 2: IIM Bangalore (83.48)

Rank 3: IIM Calcutta (80.04)

Rank 4: IIM Kozhikode (73.34)

Rank 5: IIT Delhi (72.15)

Rank 6: IIM Indore (71.10)

Rank 7: IIM Lucknow (71.02)

Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) (69.93)

Rank 9: IIT Kharagpur (69.50)

Rank 10: IIT Bombay (68.08)

Rank 11: Management Development Institute, Haryana (67.59)

Rank 12: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai (64.52)

Rank 13: IIT Madras (64.32)

Rank 14: IIT Roorkee (63.79)

Rank 15: IIM Raipur (62.12)

Rank 16: IIT Kanpur (61.31)

Rank 17: IIM Tiruchirappalli (61.10)

Rank 18: IIM Udaipur (60.94)

Rank 19: S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (58.73)

Rank 20: Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (58.64)

Rank 21: IIM Ranchi (58.26)

Rank 22: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (57.53)

Rank 23: IIM Shillong (56.87)

Rank 24: Great Lakes Institute of Management (56.75)

Rank 25: Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (56.59)

IIT Madras ranked the best Institution In India

I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions. pic.twitter.com/XPWzDZcCpI — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2021

Earlier today, the National Institute of Ranking Framework also released the list of IITs. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, ranked the best among research institutions. In the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by Union Education Dharmendra Pradhan, eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country.

Image: @love_anum Twitter