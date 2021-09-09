NIRF Ranking 2021: IIM Ahmedabad Again Tops Among Management Institutes; Check Full List

Quick links:
Image: @love_anum Twitter
Maintaining its legacy, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has again topped the list among the management institutes in the country. According to the latest ranking released by the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) on September 9, Thursday, IIM Ahmedabad scored 83.69 out of 100. It is worth mentioning that the college had bagged the first position in 2020 also, with a score of 82.75, after positioning second in 2019. According to the list, IIM Bangalore secured the second position by scoring 83.48. At the same time, IIM Calcutta manages to achieve the third position. According to the reports, both the college were placed in second and third positions last year.
I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions. pic.twitter.com/XPWzDZcCpI— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 9, 2021
Earlier today, the National Institute of Ranking Framework also released the list of IITs. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained the top spot among institutes in the country, while the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, ranked the best among research institutions. In the sixth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced by Union Education Dharmendra Pradhan, eight IITs and two national Institutes of Technology (NITs) figured in the top ten engineering institutions in the country.