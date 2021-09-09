Last Updated:

NIRF Ranking 2021: IIT Madras Tops The Chart As Best Institution; Read For More

NIRF Ranking 2021: IIT Madras has topped the list of India Ranking 2021 both as best IIT as well as in overall category. Read to know about top 10 institutions.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
NIRF Ranking 2021

IMAGE: IIT MADRAS/FB


NIRF Ranking 2021: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday morning released the India Rankings 2021. The rankings have been instituted by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Along with the Union Education Minister, several other dignitaries from the education sector marked their presence in the event. Post announcing the NIRF 2021 ranking, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "A robust & a role model ranking framework will serve as India’s contribution to the global learning landscape, so, we must ensure that our ranking framework emerges as a benchmark not only in the country but also globally, especially for the developing economies. He also urged to develop regional ranking frameworks."

This year IIT Madras has been awarded as the best institution across India. To be noted that various engineering, medical as well as research colleges were also considered while preparing the rank. Therefore, IIT Madras has topped the overall list. This is the third consecutive time, when IIT Madras marked its position as number one. The second position was grabbed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and IIT Bombay managed to secure the third rank in overall ranking. 

Union Education Minister also took to Twitter to congratulate the institutes and colleges. He tweeted, "I congratulate all the premiere institutions from across India who topped the rankings in their respective categories— overall, universities, engineering, management, college, pharmacy, medical, architecture, law, dental and research institutions". He further said, "I am happy that NIRF has successfully incorporated all the important aspects of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcome, outreach and inclusivity in institutions of higher education".

NIRF Rankings 2021: Top 10 Engineering colleges of 2021

  1. IIT Madras
  2. IIT Delhi
  3. IIT Bombay
  4. IIT Kanpur
  5. IIT Kharagpur
  6. IIT Roorkee
  7. IIT Guwahati
  8. IIT Hyderabad
  9. NIT Tiruchirappalli
  10. NIT Surathkal

About NIRF

The National Institutional Ranking Framework, also known as NIRF was launched in November 2015. It was launched six years ago by the Ministry of Education. Since then, it has been used for the past five editions of India Rankings released between the years 2016 to 2021.

First Published:
COMMENT
