NTA 2020 Extends Application Deadline For UGC-NET, CSIR-NET & Others

Looking at the problems that the applicants are facing due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the National Testing Agency has come to the decision of extending the deadline of the application of various exams under its jurisdiction. This news was shared by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who is the Minister of Human Resource Development with a tweet on his official Twitter handle. The news application deadline dates are also released by the NTA.

NTA 2020 extends deadline for application

The National Testing Agency handles a number of competitive exams in the country, which cover a vast number of educational areas. These competitive exams demand an application to be filled so that one is authorized to attend the exams. Out of these exams, the NTA has shifted the deadline further for seven of them. The exams for which the deadline is extended are:

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) P.h.D. 2020 OPENMAT (MBA) Entrance Examination 2020 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA 2020 Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020 UGC- National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June 2020 Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination (CSIR UGC-NET) June 2020 All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020

The current last date for all the above dates, including UGC NTA and CSIR NTA, was June 15, 2020. The deadlines for application for all of these examinations are now shifted to June 30, 2020. The official notice further states that the online application forms will be accepted until 5 PM on June 30. The Submission of the fee for this will be accepted till 11.50 PM on June 30. The NTA ICAR and NTA NET last date to apply is also June 30.

The official notice also claims that the detailed schedule will have information about the revised dates of when the admit cards will be up for download and they will be all given on their respective sites. The sites are given in the table. It will also be displayed on www.nta.ac.in. There are phone numbers given by the notice where one can go and ask for updates and clarification. Here are the numbers:

8287471852

8178359845

9650173668

9599676953

8882356803

The Union HRD Minister shared this information along with the official notice on his Twitter. He shared that he advised the National Testing Agency to push the last dates of submission. Here is what he tweeted:

In view of many requests received from the students and the hardships faced by them due to #COVID19 epidemic, I have advised @DG_NTA to further extend the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various examinations: pic.twitter.com/T5Hhjo5vCT — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 15, 2020

