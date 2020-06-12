UGC Chairman Permits Top 100 Universities To Commence Online Courses Under PM E-VIDYA

The University Grants Commission has announced that the top 100 universities of the country will be permitted to automatically start online courses under the 'PM e-VIDYA' programme as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

Initiative benefit 25 crore school-going children

Chairman Prof. DP Singh also added "We will soon bring out an integrated version of open and distance learning and online regulation after the approval of the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD). Under Atmanirbhar Bharat, top 100 Universities according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, will run online classes without prior approval of UGC for 20-21 session."

According to reports, he further added that under this scheme India will have more online universities and online education will be greatly strengthened. He added that the government plans to liberalise open, distance and online education regulatory framework, thereby expanding e-learning in the realm of higher education.

Read: Jharkhand Eyes Upgrading RIMS Ranchi To 'Jharkhand Medical University' By End Of 2020

Read: TS SSC Exams Further Postponed Due To Coronavirus, Announces Education Minister

According to an MHRD release dated May 18, "Top 100 universities will start online courses. Also, the online component in conventional Universities and ODL programmes will also be raised from the present 20 percent to 40 percent. This will provide enhanced learning opportunities to nearly 7 crore students across different colleges and universities".

The PM e-VIDYA initiative was launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 and will focus on online education in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per reports, the PM e-Vidya initiative will allow multi-mode access to education and includes DIKSHA (one nation-one digital platform). As per the official release, there will be a dedicated channel for each class from 1-12 and this will help provide quality education. It is estimated that this scheme will benefit nearly 25 crore school-going children across the country.

(Input/Image credit ANI)

Read: Haryana School Education Board To Declare Class 10 Exam Result On June 8

Read: Govt Will Bear Higher Education Expenses Of Salon Owner's Daughter: Tamil Nadu CM