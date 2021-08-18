NTA AIAPGET 2021 Registration Last Date Extended Till Aug 24, Find Direct Link To Register

The last day to apply for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test also known as AIAPGET has been extended. The exam conducting body National Testing Agency issued this notification. As per the recent notice, the last date to apply for NTA AIAPGET 2021 is August 24, 2021. Interested candidates can register themselves for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test by visiting the official website of NTA AIAPGET which is aiapget.nta.ac.in. Here are the steps one needs to follow to apply for the above-mentioned entrance tests.

Important Dates

AIAPGET 2021 registration last date is August 24, 2021

The last day to pay the application fees is August 24, 2021

The correction window will be opened on August 25, 2021

The last day to do the correction is August 27, 2021(5 pm)

Candidates are hereby informed that they should fill the form and make corrections carefully as post-closing of correction window, no chance will be given. The official notice reads, “National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test to Postgraduate AYUSH Courses for the academic session 2021-22. Registrations for the exams are in progress at https://aiapget.nta.ac.in/”.

Ayush Ministry extends the date of the internship completion

The official notice informs that the date of the internship completion towards the determination of Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2021 to December 31, 2021. The notification reads, “ The Ministry of AYUSH has extended the date of the internship completion towards determination of Eligibility for appearing in AIAPGET 2021 to 31 December 2021.” Candidates who have already registered themselves are informed that they can edit their internship completion date at the time of correction window as mentioned above. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website for the latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at aiapget@nta.ac.in