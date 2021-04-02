Last Updated:

NTA JIPMAT 2021: Registration Begins For IIM Jammu, Bodhgaya Integrated Management Courses

NTA JIPMAT 2021 registration has begun for 5-year integrated programme in management in IIM Jammu and IIM Bodhgaya. Registration link, eligibility, full details

Written By
Nandini Verma
NTA JIPMAT 2021

NTA JIPMAT 2021 (Image Credit: Shutterstock)


National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online registration window for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admissions in the 5-year integrated program in management (IPM) in IIM- Jammu and IIM- Bodhgaya. Aspirants can apply online between April 1 and 30 ( up to 5 pm). Read on for full details on the registration process, course details, and exam pattern here.

READ | IIM Calcutta ranks 44 in Financial Times Global MBA Ranking for MBAEx Programme

NTA JIPMAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

The IIMs Jammu and Bodhgaya offer three courses under the IPM- Post-Graduate Program (PGP)/MBA; Ph.D. Program in Management; Integrated Program in Management (IPM). Candidates who have passed class 12th or equivalent examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021. The candidate must have passed the class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year, not before 2017 can apply for the exam.

READ | IIM Calcutta launches executive program on Communication Strategies for Corporate Leaders

NTA JIPMAT 2021 Exam Pattern

NTA will conduct the JIPMAT 2021 in a computer-based test mode on June 20. There will be a total of 100 questions carrying four marks each. 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. These will be multiple-choice questions. There will be three sections - Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.

READ | IIM-Sambalpur launches 2-year MBA program for professionals; check eligibility & course fee here

How to register for NTA JIPMAT 2021

  1. Visit the official website - jipmat.nta.nic.in 
  2. On the homepage- click on the 'New Registration' tab
  3. Fill in the required details on the form and create your registration ID and password
  4. Login using the ID, password
  5. Fill in the application form 
  6. Pay the application fee and upload the required documents, photo and signature 
  7. Download the filled form. 

Direct link to register for NTA JIPMAT 2021

READ | Education Minister Pokhriyal inaugurates happiness centre at IIM-Jammu
READ | JEE Main April registration window closing soon, here's direct link to apply

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT