NTA JIPMAT 2021: Registration Begins For IIM Jammu, Bodhgaya Integrated Management Courses

NTA JIPMAT 2021 (Image Credit: Shutterstock)
National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online registration window for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admissions in the 5-year integrated program in management (IPM) in IIM- Jammu and IIM- Bodhgaya. Aspirants can apply online between April 1 and 30 ( up to 5 pm). Read on for full details on the registration process, course details, and exam pattern here.
The IIMs Jammu and Bodhgaya offer three courses under the IPM- Post-Graduate Program (PGP)/MBA; Ph.D. Program in Management; Integrated Program in Management (IPM). Candidates who have passed class 12th or equivalent examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021. The candidate must have passed the class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year, not before 2017 can apply for the exam.
NTA will conduct the JIPMAT 2021 in a computer-based test mode on June 20. There will be a total of 100 questions carrying four marks each. 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. These will be multiple-choice questions. There will be three sections - Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.