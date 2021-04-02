NTA JIPMAT 2021: Registration Begins For IIM Jammu, Bodhgaya Integrated Management Courses

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online registration window for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. The exam is conducted for candidates seeking admissions in the 5-year integrated program in management (IPM) in IIM- Jammu and IIM- Bodhgaya. Aspirants can apply online between April 1 and 30 ( up to 5 pm). Read on for full details on the registration process, course details, and exam pattern here.

NTA JIPMAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria

The IIMs Jammu and Bodhgaya offer three courses under the IPM- Post-Graduate Program (PGP)/MBA; Ph.D. Program in Management; Integrated Program in Management (IPM). Candidates who have passed class 12th or equivalent examination in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2019, 2020 or appearing in 2021. The candidate must have passed the class 10th examination with 60% (55% for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year, not before 2017 can apply for the exam.

NTA JIPMAT 2021 Exam Pattern

NTA will conduct the JIPMAT 2021 in a computer-based test mode on June 20. There will be a total of 100 questions carrying four marks each. 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. These will be multiple-choice questions. There will be three sections - Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension.

How to register for NTA JIPMAT 2021

Visit the official website - jipmat.nta.nic.in On the homepage- click on the 'New Registration' tab Fill in the required details on the form and create your registration ID and password Login using the ID, password Fill in the application form Pay the application fee and upload the required documents, photo and signature Download the filled form.

Direct link to register for NTA JIPMAT 2021