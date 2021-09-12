NTA UGC NET 2021: Application Correction Window Closes Today; Here's How To Make Changes

NTA UGC NET 2021: The application window for UGC NET will be closed on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Candidates who have already registered themselves but want to make changes to their form should make sure to do the same by 11:50 pm. Requests made post-deadline will not be accepted or considered in any case. To be noted, that the correction window is for UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam, it was opened on September 7 and September 12 is the last day.

How to make changes?

In order to make changes to the UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Online Application Form, candidates will have to visit the official website of NTA. The official website is ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Post clicking on it, the homepage for the UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam will be opened

Candidates will then have to click on the link “Correction Application Form UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles”

Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to fill required details to sign in

Post signing in, the form will be displayed on the screen, cross-check the details and verify the particulars

Do the correction and click on submit button

To be noted that the correction facility is available only to those candidates who have already successfully submitted the application form along with the requisite fee on or before 6th September 2021.

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam: Important Dates