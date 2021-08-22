Odisha: 108 MLAs To Review 'High School Transformation' Under 5-T Initiative In Ganjam

With the task of reviewing progress work on the transformation of 50 high schools into state-of-the-art learning centres in Hinjilicut and Sheragada blocks in Ganjam, Odisha, 108 state legislators will visit the district in five phases between 21 August and 30 August 2021.

Odisha's 5-T initiative

The high schools are being developed as part of the Odisha Government's High School Transformation Programme under the 5-T initiative. In a phase-wise manner, the 108 MLAs will be visiting the schools starting 21 August. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will join the legislators virtually and inaugurate the transformed high schools.

The 5-T initiative aims at providing state-of-the-art facilities to high schools including e-libraries, advanced science labs, smart classrooms, clean drinking water, toilet, sports facilities, computer rooms, and so on. The programme is based on five factors on which the performance of government officials and projects are judged. The five factors include teamwork, technology, transparency, transformation, and time limit.

According to a statement issued by the Odisha government, the transformation is being done to provide better education and content to children which will help in the overall transformation of high school education in the state.

The state government said that the overall programme was completed in a record time and in the most transparent manner. Earlier, on 15 August and 16 August, VK Pandian, Secretary 5T, Government of Odisha, visited these schools and reviewed the overall work progress.

(Image: PTI)