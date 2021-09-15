Odisha CHSE To Hold 'special' Offline Exams For Class 12 From October 1

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Tuesday, September 14, has announced its decision to conduct 'special' offline exams for standard 12 in Odisha. The CHSE has decided to schedule the Higher Secondary (HS) examination from October 1 that will continue till October 11. Concerned students must also note that the CHSE will be conducting the HS exams on Sundays too and it will be held for two electives and literature subjects.

CHSE issues guidelines for special exam

CHSE chairman Gangadhar Sahoo while emphasising the intricacies of the class 12th exams claimed that as so many subjects are taught in the HS classes, the board might not be able to conduct examinations for all the papers. Sahoo said, "The council is conducting the exam of 55 subjects. In some of the subjects, there are only 5 students." Sahoo further suggested that each student must appear for four papers. He said that students should select two of the electives and two literature papers (First language and second language). It is relevant to mention that the students who will appear for the offline examination, their alternative assessment marks will become obsolete. Only the marks secured in the offline examination will be considered final.

Why is this special exam being conducted?

The CHSE has decided to conduct this special exam as around 13,043 students complained of dissatisfaction regarding their marks obtained through the alternative assessment scheme. Post which the CHSE had started inviting applications for the class 12th offline exams from September 3. Around 2,20,081 students had appeared in the HS exams this year, out of which 1,96, 959 passed. 89951 students passed the annual class 12th exam in the Science stream. 55468 students secured 1st division, 16943 2nd division and 14631 in 3rd division. A total of 23,292 students passed the class 12th exam in the Commerce stream. While 8355 students secured first division, 5692 and 9066 students got second division and third division respectively.

