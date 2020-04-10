Coronavirus Crisis:Odisha Govt Asks Private Educational Institutes To Slash Or Defer Fees

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday requested all private educational institutes in the state to consider slashing school fees or extending the deadline for payments, amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Earlier, Odisha Cabinet also approved the proposal for amendment of the Odisha Contingency Fund Act, 1967, raising its corpus fund to meet the emergency needs to combat COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik mentioned that the govt advises all private educational institutions to be sympathetic and consider reduction/deferment of school fees from April to June as this will help the parents whose income have been adversely affected

Odisha govt extends lockdown

Odisha on Thursday became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown till April 30 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Odisha government has also decided to close all schools and other educational institutions till June 17. Along with it, the state government is also requesting the Central government to keep the airlines and railway services shut till April 30.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik stated that the people's discipline and sacrifice have provided strength to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 6412 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported. While 199 deaths have been reported overall, around people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

