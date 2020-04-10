Lockdown Extended, Odisha Govt Airlifts Covid Test Kits & More From Mumbai; Shows Resolve

The Odisha government on Thursday airlifted COVID-19 test kits for 4,000 tests, reagents and Viral Transport Medium (VTM) kits from Mumbai through special air cargo, in a move to strengthen the government's efforts to build its testing facilities. Meanwhile, the state cabinet has also approved a proposal to buy the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recognized COVID-19 Rapid Testing Kit.

Odisha govt extends lockdown

Odisha on Thursday became the first state in the country to extend the lockdown till April 30 in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. The Odisha government has also decided to close all schools and other educational institutions till June 17. Along with it, the state government is also requesting the Central government to keep the airlines and railway services shut till April 30.

According to reports, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik stated that the people's discipline and sacrifice have provided strength to fight the deadly Coronavirus.

COVID-19 cases on the rise

According to the latest update of the Health Ministry, about 5,865 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 5,218 active cases. While 169 deaths have been reported overall, around 478 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of deadly coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also established a dedicated national fund called ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation — like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic — and to provide relief to the affected.

