Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Apply For 244 Constable Posts; Check Eligibility & More

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Selection Board, Odisha Police has invited applications from candidates for recruitment of 244 posts of Constable (Communication) of Odisha Police Signals Service. All those candidates who find themselves eligible for the Odisha Police can apply directly by visiting the official website of the Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 or log on to odishapolice.azurewebsites.net/. The candidate must be aware that Odisha police constable recruitment 2021 is on a contractual basis and the application procedure will conclude on October 4, 2021.

Candidates can also use the direct link to apply - Odisha Police Recruitment 2021. At the time of filling the form, candidates must keep a scanned copy of their mark sheets and other documents. All the information related to Odisha constable recruitment is available on this website, read the below-given details before applying.

Odisha police constable recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria | Educational qualifications

In order to apply for Odisha police constable recruitment, 2021 candidates must have passed a class 12 examination or equivalent exam in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, or Electronics or Science. All those candidates who have completed the Diploma Courses in Engineering from the State Board for Technical Education. Candidates must be fluent in speaking and writing the Odia language. Having a pass certificate in Odia as one of the subjects in the Higher Secondary is mandatory for candidates. It must be noted that after qualifying for the entrance examination, the candidate will have to appear for a physical test as well.

Odisha constable recruitment: More details | Vacancy details

Category Number of Vacancies General 112 (W-37) Scheduled Tribe 67 (W-22) Schedule caste 42 (W-14) SEBC 23 (W-81) Total 244

Candidates belonging to the general category will be required to pay Rs 285 as application fees, and candidates belonging to SC/STEx-servicemen are subjected to no application fees. The entrance examination for Odisha Police Recruitment 2021 will commence on November 15 and November 20 via computer-based test mode. It is recommended to visit the official website for more updates.



IMAGE: PTI