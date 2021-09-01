Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021 Notification Out For 6027 Vacancies For Teachers, Details Here

The Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha (DSE Odisha) has released a notification for recruitment against 6720 vacancies for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers. The online application process will commence from September 4 onwards. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online by visiting the official website- www.dseodisha.in.

The online application window for Odisha TGT recruitment will close on September 30 at 6 pm. As per the official notification, the online computer-based exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in the second or third week of October. The recruitment will be done for the posts of Contractual Trained Graduate Teacher Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher Science(PCM), Trained Graduate Teacher Science(CBZ) and Telugu Teacher Posts in Government Secondary Schools of Odisha. Out of the 6720 TGT vacancies, 3136 vacancies are for the post of TGT Arts, 1842 for TGT Science (PCM), 1717 for TGT Science (CBZ), and 25 for Telugu Teacher posts on a contractual basis.

Odisha TGT Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021.

A candidate must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above 32 years of age as on January 1, 2021. TGT Arts: Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) Degree from a recognised university with two school subjects from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from an NCTE recognized Institution.

Bachelor Degree in Arts/ Commerce or a Shastri (Sanskrit) Degree from a recognised university with two school subjects from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from an NCTE recognized Institution. TGT Science (PCM) and (CBZ): Bachelor Degree in Science/ BTech/ BE with two school subjects from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/ 3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR Four-year Integrated B. Sc. B.Ed. from an NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates).

Bachelor Degree in Science/ BTech/ BE with two school subjects from a recognized university having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)/ 3-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed. from a NCTE recognized Institution OR Four-year Integrated B. Sc. B.Ed. from an NCTE recognized Institution with two school subjects having 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates). Telugu Teacher: Bachelor degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Telugu B.Ed. from a University/Institution recognized by NCTE.

Bachelor degree in Arts having Telugu as a subject with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (45% for SC/ST/PWD/SEBC candidates) and Telugu B.Ed. from a University/Institution recognized by NCTE. The candidates must have passed the HSC Exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha or any equivalent examination with Odia as a Language Subject i.e. First/Second or Third Language. They must have passed the +2 /Higher Secondary Examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha with Odia as an examinable subject. The applicants must have passed the Odia Examination of Matriculation/HSC standard conducted by BSE, Odisha. They must have passed Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) in the concerned category and subject.

"Candidates who have appeared at Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021can also apply and appear the Computer Based Competitive Examination to be conducted for this recruitment, but they will have to update the result of OSSTET in the Online application before shortlisting of candidates to be called for verification of documents. Such candidates shall have to produce the OSSTET Pass Certificate at the time of verification of documents as mentioned in para 9 of this advertisement," the official notification reads.

Processing Fee

Applicants shall have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. In the case of candidates of SC, ST and PWD category, Rs 400 is to be paid as an application processing fee. The payment will be made through the online payment gateway on the online application page. The fee is non-refundable.

Odisha Teacher Recruitment Notifcation: Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the result of the Computer Based Competitive Examination. The Scheme and Syllabus of the Examination are provided in the official notification. A candidate has to secure a minimum of 25%marks (20% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) Paper I and 35% marks (30% in case of candidates of SC/ST/PWD category) in Paper II to qualify in the examination. Click here to read the official notification.