Oil India Recruitment 2021: Walk In Interviews For 119 Posts To Begin From May 24

Oil India Limited has invited candidates for appearing in walk-in interviews as part of its Oil India recruitment 2021. The OIL has invited interested and eligible candidates to appear for the interviews of Assistant Mechanic and other posts. OIL released an official notification for the Oil India recruitment 2021 on its official website at oil-india.com. Those candidates who are willing to appear for the interviews should go and check the official Oil India recruitment notification available on the above-mentioned website. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the Oil India recruitment 2021.

Oil India recruitment details

The walk-in interview rounds will be starting on May 24 and will end on June 22, 2021. A total of 119 posts are on offer in the recruitment process. Candidates are advised to read the Oil India recruitment notification to check their eligibility, The official notification read as, “Oil India Limited intends to engage following personnel (domicile of Assam and its production & exploration areas of Arunachal Pradesh) purely on contractual basis for an immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan. The contractual engagement requirement mentioned hereunder may entail working in shifts involving arduous and hazardous nature of jobs in remote/far-flung OIL installations in the production and exploration areas.” Here is a look at the details about the Oil India vacancy, interview date and the number of posts.

Contractual Drilling Headman

May 24, 2021

4 Posts

Contractual Drilling Rigman

May 27, 2021

5 Posts

Contractual Electrical Supervisor

May 31, 2021

5 Posts

Contractual Chemical Assistant

June 3, 2021

10 Posts

Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician

June 7, 2021

10 Posts

Contractual Drilling Topman

June 10, 2021

17 Posts

Contractual Assistant Mechanic-Pump

June 14, 2021

17 Posts

Contractual Gas Logger

June 17, 2021

20 Posts

Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE

June 22, 2021

31 Posts

See the official Oil India recruitment notification HERE

Selection process

Candidates can check the details about each post like its eligibility criteria and Contractual Emolument per month (₹) in the official Oil India recruitment notification. The selection process of candidates will be done on the basis of practical or skill test cum personal assessments. The notification mentioned, “The pass marks of the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be minimum 50%. Final selection from among the candidates who have appeared and secured the pass marks of minimum 50% in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s) will be only on the basis of merit as per the marks obtained in the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s).” Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Oil India Limited at oil-india.com to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Oil India vacancy.

Image: Shutterstock