OISF Recruitment 2020: Industrial Police And Security Forces Job Updates And More

Odisha Industrial Security Force is a special section in the Odisha Police Force. The battalions are placed in areas with industries established at large. The Odisha Industrial Security Force was created for better protection and security of Industrial undertakings owned by the State Government, a few other Industrial undertakings including private Industrial undertakings and certain other establishments and employees of all such undertakings. The Odisha Industrial Security Force Act was put in place in 2012 to protect the development initiatives of the government.

OISF recruitment 2020 updates

Odisha Industrial Security Force is opening the application for 3741 posts of constables. The notification is dated March 16, 2020. The state selection board of Odisha Police will hold the selection process which includes physical tests as well as written examination of the interested candidates. Here is everything to know about the OISF Recruitment 2020.

OISF Recruitment 2020 everything to know

The various posts to be filled come under the constable level in OISF. All the notifications and details are devised from Cuttack, for any doubts and clarifications, candidates can contact on the helpline or check the website.

According to the notification, the start date for filling the form for OISF is June 15, 2020. The applications should be mailed or physically sent to the Superintendent of Police in the respective districts. The last date for filing the form is July 3, 2020. The date for physical examination is July 5, 2020, which is a tentative date and subject to change.

Important things to note before OISF recruitment

According to the notification, reservation for special cases shall be established beforehand. The notification read, “Besides, the reservation for Home Guards candidates [Ex- Servicemen/Sportsperson shall be made in accordance with provisions made under such Act, Rules, Orders or Instructions as issued by the Government from time to time. Physical Measurement/Physical Efficiency Test (Written Examination will be conducted in the district mentioned in the notification. The candidates should apply to the concerned Supdt. of Police from which district he/she belongs.”

Here is category break-up of men and women who will be admitted after physical tests for OISF recruitment:

The several centres for form submissions are provided in the official notification. Furthermore, there is a minimum entrance fee of â‚¹150 for everyone except for the SC and ST categories. Furthermore, the people are expected to be present at the district selection centres provided in the notification. The applying candidates must be between 18 to 23 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

