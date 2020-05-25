Ravi Shankar Prasad Pushes Authorities For Restoration Of Telephone Lines In Bengal,Odisha

Following the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan, Union Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has urged Telecom Secretary, BSNL CMD and Chief General Managers of West Bengal and Odisha to restore telephone lines immediately. Taking to Twitter, Prasad stated that the authorities are doing their best despite issues of power supply and removal of uprooted trees. "Told them to work with local authorities and get it expedited," he added.

Spoke to Secretary Telecom, CMD BSNL & CGMs of West Bengal & Odisha. Asked them to expedite restoration of telephone lines. They are doing their best though there are issues of power supply & removal of uprooted trees. Told them to work with local authorities & get it expedited. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) May 25, 2020

READ | Protests Continue In Cyclone Amphan-hit Kolkata Amid Water, Power Crisis

'Over 44 lakh people have been affected'

Over 44 lakh people have been affected by the Super Cyclonic storm Amphan in Odisha after the storm devastated the eastern states of the country. Odisha government has released a damage assessment report which states that the storm has affected 10 districts of Odisha. In its Report on Restoration and Damage Assessment, Odisha government said, "The Super Cyclonic Storm 'Amphan' passed along the coast of Odisha and crossed the West Bengal coast close to Sunderban in the evening of May 20.

READ | Mamata Govt To Urge Centre To Delay Domestic Flight Services To WB Due To Cyclone Amphan

"As per preliminary damage assessment of power infrastructure 34 km of 33 KV lines, 453 km of 11 KV lines, 680 km of LT lines and 2439 number of distribution transformers have been damaged. 85 per cent of the affected consumers have got back power. Restoration is in full swing and complete restoration is expected by May 23," the report stated.

READ | 'Nation Stands In Solidarity', Says PM Modi Assures Centre's Full Support To WB & Odisha

Centre provides monetary aid to Odisha, West Bengal

The Central government, on Sunday, transferred Rs 500 crore promised to Odisha government in order to ensure quick rehabilitation of those affected by Cyclone Amphan. PM Modi had also declared ex-gratia of Rs.2 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 for the seriously injured. The Prime Minister had also promised Rs 1000 crore aid to the West Bengal administration to tackle the situation.

READ | Odisha CM Patnaik Speaks To Mamata, Assures Support Amid Amphan Crisis