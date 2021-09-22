ONGC Recruitment 2021: Applications Open For 313 Vacancies; Here's How To Apply Directly

The procedure to fill 313 openings of graduate trainees at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) began on September 22 with the opening of ONGC recruitment applications for 2021. Through the Gate-2020 score, eligible candidates can apply for positions in Engineering and Geo-Science fields. The deadline to submit an application is October 12th. Aspirants can check the notice and register for it on ONGC's official website, www.ongcindia.com.

Age limit for ONGC recruitment 2021

For the Unreserved and EWS categories for all other vacancies--the maximum age limit is 30 years, and for the post of AEE (Drilling and Cementing), it is 28 years. OBC candidates must be 33 years old, whereas AEE (Drilling and Cementing) candidates must be 31 years old. SC/ST candidates must be 35 years old, while AEE (Drilling and Cementing) candidates must be 33 years old. Check out the website for more information on the ONGC recruitment notification 2021.

Application fee for ONGC recruitment 2021

The application cost for candidates in the General/EWS/OBC category is Rs. 300. The application cost is waived for candidates who fall within the SC/ST/PwBD categories.

How to Apply through ONGC Recruitment notification 2021

Go to the official ONGC website, which is www.ongcindia.com Select the "Career" tab. You should click next on this link next-'Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience fields through GATE 2020 score', Select New Applicant. Fill in your Gate 2020 registration number and e-mail address. Insert your photo and signature Make Payment of the application fee Keep a hard copy of the document for future use.

Here’s the full recruitment list for 313 ONGC vacancies. The interested candidate, who is eligible for the post can apply for the post.

ONGC Vacancies Details

AEE (Cementing) : 7 Posts AEE (Civil) : 18 Posts AEE (Driling) : 28 Posts AEE (Electrical): 39 Posts AEE (Electronics): 5 Posts AEE (Instrumentation) : 32 Posts AEE (Mechanical) : 31 Posts AEE (Production) Chemical: 16 Posts AEE (Production) Petroleum : 12 Posts AEE (Reservoir): 7 Posts Chemist : 15 Posts Geologist: 19 Posts Geophysicist (Surface) : 24 Posts Geophysicist (Wells) : 12 Posts Materials Management Officer : 12 Posts Programming Officer : 5 Posts Transport Officer : 7 Posts AEE (Industrial Engineering) : 3 Posts

(Image: PTI/ PIxabay)