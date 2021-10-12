ONGC Recruitment 2021 Through GATE 2021: Check Steps To Apply For 309 Vacancies By Nov 1

The application process for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) recruitment to fill 309 vacancies for graduate trainees began on Monday, October 11. To apply for the same, interested candidates can check the related notifications on the official ONGC website at www.ongcindia.com. To complete the online application process, November 1 is the last date.

ONGC recruitment 2021 application

To apply for the posts in Engineering and Geo-Science disciples, candidates can use their Gate-2021 score. For the General/EWS/OBC category, the application fee is Rs 300 while for SC/ST/PwBD categories, the application fee is exempted.

The maximum age limit is 30 years for all posts except AEE( Drilling And Cementing) in the Unreserved and EWS categories, whereas the maximum age limit is 28 years for the post of AEE (Drilling and Cementing). Except for AEE, the age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) for all posts is 33 and it is 31 years for the post of AEE( Drilling and cementing). The age limit is 35 years for SC/ST candidates applying for all posts except AEE and for the post of AEE ( Drilling and cementing) it is 33 years.

Steps to apply for ONGC recruitment 2021

Visit the ONGC official website of ONGC- www.ongcindia.com

Go to the Career tab and click on it

Then click on the link- ’ Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2021 score’

Select the 'New Applicant' option

Enter email ID and Gate 2021 registration number

Your photograph and signature should be uploaded

Make application fee payment online

ONGC vacancies

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is a company with an aim to provide the best oil and gas jobs in India, gives an opportunity for 360 degrees learning from peers and seniors through on-the-job experiences. With its diverse and exciting approach to human resource development, ONGC offers a remuneration package that compares with the best in the Indian Industry in Cost-to-Company terms. According to ONGC, they extend a generous social support system to take care of the employees' families. On the official website, ONGC says, "As our organization grows at a fast pace, we invite you to join hands for the best PSU and Oil rig jobs in India and undertake a journey to even greater success and build a rewarding career".

