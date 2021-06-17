'Only 10 Students Agreed To Take Class 12th Physical Examination': ICSE

The Supreme Court on Thursday heard a plea of the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) which stated that only 10 students have agreed to take a physical examination for Class 12. CBSE and ICSE have submitted a detailed marking scheme in principle evolved by an expert committee. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Class 12 examination has been cancelled for both boards.

'Only 10 students agreed for Physical Examination': ICSE

Senior advocate JK Das representing ICSE informed the court that only 10 students have agreed for having a physical examination and sought time till July 30 for publication of results. Das further shared details about the ICSE marking scheme 2021. He asserted that ICSE has decided to take the best marks from Class 10th board projects and practical examination, also from the performance school. Unlike CBSE, the average from the past six years will be taken and not just three years, he added.

SC's take on the plea

After hearing the plea, the Supreme court noted that the ICSE scheme is completely different. The court recorded Vikas Singh's submissions that the decision to cancel exams may be revisited. The same can't happen as it has already accepted the said decision, added the Apex Court.

The bench further explained that the students who wanted to appear can do so, for improvisation of marks and that takes care of the students who want to appear. No prejudice will be caused to students who want to appear for the examination, it added. The Court ordered both the boards that they are free to notify the scheme in whichever way they want and inform the court by the next date of hearing. The next hearing will be on June 21 (Monday).

ICSE cancels Class 12th Exam

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Ministry's meeting, the ICSE board had cancelled the ICSE class 12 board exams on June 1. The decision was taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the world. ICSE in its press release had mentioned, “The safety, health and wellbeing of our students, teaching faculty and all stakeholders is our topmost priority and of paramount interest."

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)