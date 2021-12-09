OPSC OCS Main Exam Date Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

Last Updated:

OPSC OCS Main Exam Date Announced

OPSC OCS Main exam date has been announced by Commission. Registered candidates can check the complete schedule for Main exam on the official website.

Odisha Public Service Commission has announced the Odisha Civil Service or OPSC OCS Main Exam dates. Candidates can check the exam date in the schedule that has been released on the official website. As per schedule, the Main exam will be conducted by the commission from January 20, 2022. Candidates must know that proper COVID guidelines will be followed at the exam centre. For more information candidates can visit the official website opsc.gov.in. 

The schedule reads that the exam will be conducted in two sessions-Morning and Afternoon sessions. The official notice further reads that admit cards will be released soon. However, exact date on which hall tickets will be released has not been announced yet. In order to download hall tickets, candidates will have to enter details like registration number and password. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to check the instructions which will be uploaded soon. 

OPSC OCS Main exam date: Check exam schedule here

DATE  FORENOON SESSION  AFTERNOON SESSION

January 20, 2022

Odia Language 

English 

January 21, 2022

 General Studies Paper I

General Studies Paper II

January 22, 2022

 English Essay ---

January 23, 2022

 History Paper I, Psychology, Paper I

Law, Mathematics, Statistics, Chemistry, Fisheries Science-Paper I

 

January 24, 2022

 Political Science & IR,
PA-Paper I

Sociology, Anthropology-Paper I

 

January 25, 2022

Botany, Economics, Physics Paper I

Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Education-Paper I

January 27, 2022

 Geography Paper I

Management, Zoology, Commerce & Accountancy Paper I

January 28, 2022

 Indian Language & Literature Paper I

Home Science Paper I

January 29, 2022

 Forestry, Paper I

Geology Paper I

January 30, 2022

 Agriculture, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering, Paper I

History, Psychology Paper II

January 31, 2022

 PA, Pol Sci & IR Paper II

Chemistry, Law, Mathematics, Statistics Paper II

 

February 1, 2022

 Forestry Paper II

Home Science Paper-II

February 2, 2022

 

 Indian Language & Literature Paper II

Commerce & Accountancy, Management, Zoology Paper II

February 3, 2022

 Geography Paper II

Agriculture, Animal Husbandary & Veterinary Science, Education Paper II

February 4, 2022

 Botany, Economics, Physics Paper II

Anthropology, Sociology Paper II

 

February 6, 2022

Agricultural, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering Paper II

Geology, Philosophy Paper II
