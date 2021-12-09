OPSC OCS Main Exam Date Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

Odisha Public Service Commission has announced the Odisha Civil Service or OPSC OCS Main Exam dates. Candidates can check the exam date in the schedule that has been released on the official website. As per schedule, the Main exam will be conducted by the commission from January 20, 2022. Candidates must know that proper COVID guidelines will be followed at the exam centre. For more information candidates can visit the official website opsc.gov.in.

The schedule reads that the exam will be conducted in two sessions-Morning and Afternoon sessions. The official notice further reads that admit cards will be released soon. However, exact date on which hall tickets will be released has not been announced yet. In order to download hall tickets, candidates will have to enter details like registration number and password. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website to check the instructions which will be uploaded soon.

OPSC OCS Main exam date: Check exam schedule here