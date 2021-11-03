OPSC Prelims Result Has Been Announced, Here's Step By Step Guide To Check Scorecards

OPSC prelims result 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission has declared the OPSC Prelims Result 2021 on the official website. The OPSC result which has been declared is for the exam that was conducted on August 27, 2021. All those candidates who took the prelims exam can check if they have qualified for Mains exam. The official website which registered candidates will have to visit is opsc.gov.in.

This year a total of 4754 candidates have qualified for the Mains exam. Only those who have cleared the prelims exam will be allowed to take the OPSC Mains exam 2021. The important details and steps to check result have been attached below.

OPSC 2021: Important Dates

OPSC Prelims Exam Result 2021 declared November 2, 2021

The exam for same was conducted on August 27, 2021

OPSC Mains Exam is expected to begin on January 20, 2022

OPSC Prelims Exam Result 2021: How to download

Candidates should visit the official website-opsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, jump to What's New section and now click on the notification that says, "Notice Containing Roll Number of Candidates Qualified in the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2020(Advt No-07 of 2020-21).

A new PDF having details of Roll Number of candidates who have qualified will be displayed

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

All those candidates who have qualified for the Main exam must keep an eye on the official website for more updates. The Main exam will consist of 5 Compulsory papers and the total marks on the compulsory paper will be 1400. The compulsory papers will be English, General Studies I & II, Odia Language, and English Essay. Candidates will also have to select two subjects for the optional papers. Each Optional paper would consist of 300 marks. Those who qualify mains will then be called for Personality Test or Interview which will be of 250 marks.