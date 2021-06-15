OPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 351 Posts Of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon

Quick links:
The Odisha Public Service Commission has released a recruitment notification inviting eligible applications from interested candidates to apply for the posts of veterinary assistant surgeon. The official OPSC recruitment notification was published on the OPSC website. A total of 351 vacancies for the post of the veterinary assistant surgeon are available. Read on to know more details about the OPSC vacancy and eligibility details.
As per the official OPSC recruitment notification released on the website, the application process for the OPSC recruitment 2021 is set to open from June 18. The application process will be close on July 23 and interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same on A total of 351 vacancies for the post of veterinary assistant surgeon have been made available. Out of the 351 vacancies available, 14 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Disability, 11 vacancies are reserved for Ex-Servicemen, and 4 vacancies are reserved for Sportspersons. Here is the break up of the OPSC 2021 vacancy as per the official notification.
Candidates for the position of veterinary assistant surgeon will be selected on the basis of a written exam and a viva test. The written exam will be conducted at Cuttack/ Bhubaneswar cities. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the same on the official website opsc.gov.in, on or after June 18 as the application process opens up. They are advised to regularly visit the OPSC website for any updates. Stay tuned for more updates on recruitment and education news.