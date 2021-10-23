Last Updated:

OPSC Recruitment: Document Verification For Associate Professor On Oct 29 & 30; Check Here

Odisha Recruitment 2021: The document verification procedure will be conducted on Oct 29 & 30, at -19, D.R. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001. Check details.

Odisha

OPSC Counselling 2021: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released an important notification for 320 posts of OPSC Associate Professor. The registration for the post started on July 23, 2021, and ended on September 15, 2021. OPSC announced the date for the document verification process. Candidates can check and download all the important details regarding the verification process by visiting the official website - opsc.gov.in.

Notably, the OPSC has announced the document verification notice for the post of Associate Professor/Professor in Geology & Marine Science, Oceanography, and Associate Professor/Professor in Geography & Home Science. Candidates must take note that the document verification procedure will be conducted on October 29 & 30 2021, at the same address given here-19, D.R. P.K. Parija Road, Cuttack-753001.

Odisha PSC Recruitment 2021: Counselling | Document verification process for OPSC Associate professor

The verification procedure would begin at 10:30 am and for some, it is 2:00 pm. It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more details on the verification process. Candidates must carry a hard copy of the online application form that shows the PPSAN number. Check below the document required at the of counseling.

  • Event 
  • Date
  • OPSC 2021 Document verification 
  • October 29 to 30, 2021

OPSC Recruitment: Important document

  • Candidates must carry three passport-sized photographs. 
  • A copy of filled out and attested the Bio-Data form and the Attestation Form.
  • Documents such as Research Papers that have been peer-reviewed in journals or are listed in UGC, Patents if any, Research Guidance are also required during the verification procedure.
  • As per the official notice issued by the selection commission candidates must bring, "Creation of ICT-mediated Teaching/Learning/Pedagogy.

