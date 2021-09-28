Last Updated:

Osmania University Postpones UG Exam Due To Heavy Rain, Check Recent Update Here

Osmania University has decided to postpone Under Graduate exam due to heavy rain. The rainfall is an effect of cyclone Gulab which has hit the state recently.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
osmania university

Image: Shutterstock


Osmania University exam update: Osmania University has decided to postpone some of its Undergraduate exams. Earlier these exams were scheduled to be held in the last week of September i.e. on September 28 and 29, 2021. However, it has been postponed now. The reason behind Osmania University UG exam postponed is rainfall in Telangana which is caused by the Telangana cyclone Gulab. To be noted that new dates for the exams have not been decided yet. As soon as it will be decided by the management, students will be informed through circular or notice. For that students should keep an eye on the official website. The official website is osmania.ac.in.  

The exams have been postponed for second and fourth year students of Osmania University. These are the students enrolled in B.A., B.Com, B.Sc, B.S.W and BBA courses. The University has also clarified that only exams of September 28 and 29 stands cancelled. The exam that is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 will not be cancelled.

Osmania University UG exam postponed: Official Announcement

The information was issued in public domain through a tweet. Konatham Dileep who is Director, Digital Media, Telangana tweeted, "Important Announcement. All exams to be held under Osmania University on 28th and 29th September are postponed due to incessant rains". 

READ | Osmania University to conduct end-semester examinations in August-September

Telangana and other states on the Eastern coast are experiencing heavy rainfall. It is results of a cyclone which has been named Gula. Many areas are experiencing flash flood risk. Osmani University's official press release read, "The Revised Time Table for UG (BA/BCom/B.Sc/BBA/B.S.W) II and IV Semesters (Regular and Backlog) & PGRRCDE-UG examinations will be posted in OU website shortly." Students are advised to keep visiting official website for checking the revised exam dates.  

READ | Tree branches used as saline stands in Hyderabad's Osmania hospital; inquiry likely
READ | Hyderabad police file case against BJP's Tejasvi Surya on complaint by Osmania University
READ | Osmania University Result 2021: OU declares UG semester exam results, direct link here
READ | CPGET Hall Ticket 2021 released by Osmania University; here's how to download
Tags: osmania university, Osmania University exam, Osmania University UG exam postponed
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND