Osmania University Postpones UG Exam Due To Heavy Rain, Check Recent Update Here

Osmania University exam update: Osmania University has decided to postpone some of its Undergraduate exams. Earlier these exams were scheduled to be held in the last week of September i.e. on September 28 and 29, 2021. However, it has been postponed now. The reason behind Osmania University UG exam postponed is rainfall in Telangana which is caused by the Telangana cyclone Gulab. To be noted that new dates for the exams have not been decided yet. As soon as it will be decided by the management, students will be informed through circular or notice. For that students should keep an eye on the official website. The official website is osmania.ac.in.

The exams have been postponed for second and fourth year students of Osmania University. These are the students enrolled in B.A., B.Com, B.Sc, B.S.W and BBA courses. The University has also clarified that only exams of September 28 and 29 stands cancelled. The exam that is scheduled to be conducted on September 30 will not be cancelled.

Osmania University UG exam postponed: Official Announcement

The information was issued in public domain through a tweet. Konatham Dileep who is Director, Digital Media, Telangana tweeted, "Important Announcement. All exams to be held under Osmania University on 28th and 29th September are postponed due to incessant rains".

— Konatham Dileep (@KonathamDileep) September 27, 2021

Telangana and other states on the Eastern coast are experiencing heavy rainfall. It is results of a cyclone which has been named Gula. Many areas are experiencing flash flood risk. Osmani University's official press release read, "The Revised Time Table for UG (BA/BCom/B.Sc/BBA/B.S.W) II and IV Semesters (Regular and Backlog) & PGRRCDE-UG examinations will be posted in OU website shortly." Students are advised to keep visiting official website for checking the revised exam dates.