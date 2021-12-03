Osmania University To Charge Monthly Fee Of Rs 200 From Morning Walkers, IDs To Be Issued

Hyderabad: Osmania University has announced that the University will now charge a monthly fee from morning walkers. The morning walkers will have to pay a monthly fee of Rs 200. Earlier the morning walk in campus facility was free of cost. Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder said that this has been decided with aim of regulating the movement of outsiders. He said that there is no restriction for outsiders to walk in campus but few people used to throw garbage which pollutes the campus environment. Now the ones who will pay the monthly fee will be issued ID cards which they will have to carry every day while going for morning walk.

Vice-chancellor said, “Our intention is to protect the environment and provide better facilities. We are creating awareness to create green campus, oxygen zones and ECO zones. Osmania University is for everyone. If anybody is not able to pay the fees, let them come and take the ID card and use roads for walking. To regulate the movement. We are coming with the idea with the interest of people

Osmania University morning walk discussion: Highlights

A dialogue was made between the walkers and Vice-Chancellors. The walkers themselves gave this idea and told the Vice-Chancellor that chairs can be placed inside the campus for resting. The senior citizens requested the University to build BIO toilets and also arrange for drinking water facilities. The Minister after considering the requests asked walkers to pay a nominal fee of Rs 200.

University Vice-Chancellor D Ravinder said that earlier the University spent lakhs of rupees on the gym but it could not be used due to COVID restrictions. He said, “Due to the COVID pandemic, it was not been used. So we allocated some timing to the University students as well as outside people to utilize the gym facility as a Fit India program. For that, we nominally charge Rs 1000. Similarly, we have three grounds. Outsiders come and walk and leave the garbage which makes the environment dirty. So to regulate the outsider, we charged some amount of money and give separate ID cards."