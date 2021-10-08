OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2841 Group C Posts; Check Vacancy Details & Eligibility

Quick links:
The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is recruiting candidates for various Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website - osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 21, this recruitment drive will fill a total of 2481 posts in various departments.
According to OSSSC recruitment notification, candidates applying for the post of Amin and Assistant Revenue Inspector must be aged between 20 years to a maximum of 35 years. Candidates applying for Forest Guard should be aged between 18 years to a maximum of 32 years. The age limit for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor and Excise Constable is between 21 years to 32 years. However, there is certain age relaxation for certain categories of candidates.
