OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 2841 Group C Posts; Check Vacancy Details & Eligibility

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) is recruiting candidates for various Group C posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website - osssc.gov.in. The last date to apply is October 21, this recruitment drive will fill a total of 2481 posts in various departments.

According to OSSSC recruitment notification, candidates applying for the post of Amin and Assistant Revenue Inspector must be aged between 20 years to a maximum of 35 years. Candidates applying for Forest Guard should be aged between 18 years to a maximum of 32 years. The age limit for the post of Statistical Field Surveyor and Excise Constable is between 21 years to 32 years. However, there is certain age relaxation for certain categories of candidates.

OSSSC recruitment 2021: OSSSC group C recruitment | Vacancy details

Posts Number of vacancies Statistical Field Surveyor 529 Assistant Revenue Inspector 576 Amin 538 Forest Guard 806 Excise Constable 392

OSSSC Group C vacancies: Educational qualification | OSSC recruitment 2021

Posts Educational Qualification Forest Guard Candidates must have passing degrees of HSCE + 10 from any recognised board. Excise Constable Candidates must have passing degrees of HSCE + 10 from any recognised board. Statistical Survey Inspector, Class 10 and 12 passing certificates from a recognised university or equivalent. Amin and Assistant Revenue Inspector Class 12 degree from a renowned university or having a diploma in Engineering from a state-recognised university will be considered a plus point.

