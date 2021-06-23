OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Apply For 586 Vacancies, Check Salary, Eligibility & Age Limit

OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Odisha Subordinate staff selection has invited applications for Revenue Inspector posts. OSSSC has issued a short notification for the same. The notification can be checked on the official website by clicking on https://www.osssc.gov.in/Public/Pages/Recruitment_calender.aspx

OSSSC Revenue Inspector Vacancy: Details

A total of 586 vacancies are available. It is available under District Cadre Posts of Odisha Revenue Inspector Recruitment 2021. Recruitment will be done on a contract basis. The application and the registration will be done in online mode.

OSSSC Revenue Inspector Vacancy: Important Dates

Date of Publication of Advertisement- 23rd June 2021

Start date of online registration- 24th June 2021

Last date for online payment of examination fee- 23rd July 2021

Last date of submission of online application- 30th July 2021

Date of written test- 5th September 2021

Publication of provisional screening list-21st October 2021

date of practical skill test-21st November 2021

Date of provisional results-21st December 2021

Sponsoring of candidates-21st December 2021



The official website clarifies that the dates mentioned are purely tentative. Dates are subject to change depending on the compliances of Administrative Departments and situation prevailing then for the smooth conduct of examination. It will be as per the decision of the Commission from time to time.

OSSSC Revenue Inspector: How to Apply

Candidates need to register in order to apply. Registration can be done by clicking the 'Register' button on home page of www.osssc.gov.in. Candidates should ensure that they do so before 23rd July 2021. However, the last date for application is 30th July 2021.

OSSSC RI Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed a Bachelor Degree exam in any discipline

Candidate should have knowledge in computer application

Candidate must be able to read, speak and write Odia



OSSC RI: Age Limit

Candidates should be above 20 years of age and below 32 years of age as on 1st January 2021.

Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST/SEBC/Women/Ex-Serviceman categor

Upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in case of candidates having actual work experience in Settlement

Upper age limit for candidates belonging to PwD category shall be relaxed by 10 years

OSSC RI Exam Fee: All applicants other than SC,ST, and PWD category have to pay exam fee of Rs. 100. For the contractual post of Revenue Inspector, the Scale of Pay is Rs. 35,400, and Pay matrix level is 9, cell-01. Selected candidates will be given a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs. 16,880.