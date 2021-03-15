Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Over 10 Lakh Students Register To Interact With PM Modi

Over 10 lakh students have registered to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. The fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held online this time due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Not only students but teachers and parents have also registered for the event.

According to the MyGov portal, a total of 10.39 lakh students, 2.62 lakh teachers, and 93,000 parents have registered to participate in the fourth edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha event. The participants will have to compete with each other by completing the activities given to them under various themes. The winners will get a chance to interact with PM Modi in the event.

A total of 1500 students, 250 parents, and 250 teachers will be selected to interact with the Prime Minister. Other participants can also send a written question to PM Modi via the MyGov portal. "Each winner will get a specially designed Certificate of Appreciation. Every winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit. A small group of students from among the winners will get the opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister and ask him questions. Each of these special winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the Prime Minister," the official website reads.

Pariksha Pe Charcha event closest to my heart: PM Modi

PPC event is the closest to PM Modi's heart. In the year 2020, the Prime Minister had said that the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event is the closest to his heart, more than any other program he has attended. During the program, Prime Minister Modi answers the questions and interacts with selected students about how they can beat examination stress. He has also written the 'Exam Warrior' book for the students. Recently, he has updated the book with some new mantras. He had recently tweeted about the update. "I have updated the #ExamWarriors book. New Mantras have been added and there are interesting activities too," reads the tweet. "Various interesting activities related to the mantras are also available on the MyGov app that will help ignite the exam warrior inside you. You must try these," the PM had said.