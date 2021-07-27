PM Modi Reviews Issue Of OBC, EWS Reservations In All-India Quota Of Medical Education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening reviewed the issue of OBC and EWS reservations in all India quota of medical education. The demand to provide reservations to the OBC category in the all-India quota of medical education has been raised several times. A number of litigations have also been made in various courts of the country. However, the issue is pending for so many years. PM Modi in the review meeting desired to resolve the issue at the earliest.

OBC reservation in medical education

Currently, 15% of UG and 50% of PG seats of State Government Medical colleges are earmarked as All-India Quota. For admission in medical colleges, students belonging to SC and ST categories have been provided with reservations under this quota, but there is no reservation for OBCs. In the review meeting, Prime Minister desired that the issue of OBC reservation in the all India quota of medical education may be resolved by the concern ministries out of court with top priority.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also directed that the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) implement the reservation to the economically weaker section (EWS) as well. The Prime Minister also asked officials of the ministry to review the position of implementation of EWS reservation by various states for medical education admission.

In the meeting, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Health and Family Welfare minister Mansukh Mandavia along with secretaries of the education department, health and family welfare, Law and justice, and Social welfare as well senior officers of PMO were present.