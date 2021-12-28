Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Ahead of his address, PM Modi had asked people to share their suggestions for his address so that he can include some of the suggestions received from fellow nationals in his address. The highlights of PM Modi's speech can be checked here. Here is the direct link to watch the full address

PM Modi's speech highlights

PM Modi started his speech by asking students 'is it necessary to be serious in convocation'? He further said that it seems like they have been told to behave in such a way. PM Modi said, "When you IIT entered Kanpur and now when you are leaving, you must be feeling a big change in yourself. There must be a Fear of Unknown, one Query of Unknown before coming here." PM Modi further said that now there is no fear of the unknown. Now the students have the spirit of exploring the whole world. He said, "Now there is no query of the unknown, now there is the quest for the best."

PM Modi further said, "The 21st century is technology-driven, and technology will play a key role in transforming India. We are entering a phase of comprehensive opportunities to make a 'Modern India'."

Kanpur is one of the few cities in India that is so diverse. From Satti Chaura Ghat to Madari Pasi, from Nana Saheb to Batukeshwar Dutt; when we visit this city, it seems as if we are travelling to the glorious past. PM Modi recited Swami Vivekanand's statement, "Every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfill and a destiny to reach". He further asked, "If we will not be self-reliant, then how will our country fulfill its goals, how will it reach its destination?" In this 75th year of Independence, we have more than 75 unicorns, more than 50,000 start-ups. Out of these, 10,000 have come only in the last 6 months. Today, India has emerged as the second largest startup hub in the world.

PM Modi said choose challenge over comfort

PM Modi said, "Many people will also tell you shortcuts for convenience in the journey that began today. Do not choose comfort, to choose the challenge. Whether you want it or not, there are challenges in life. Those who run away from them become victims." He further said that one should not be so much involved in technology that one forget human existence". "Be involved in artificial intelligence but do not forget human intelligence, " said PM Modi while addressing students at IIT Kanpur Convocation

Bio-bubble concept followed at IIT Kanpur convocation

The event was organized under strict COVID-appropriate measures. Since the event was attended by PM Modi and other dignitaries, the bio-bubble concept was followed for the safety of everyone. As per IIT-K Spokesperson Girish Pant, "Bio-bubble is a concept developed recently in the field of sports, especially in cricket, where a bio-secure environment is created to minimize contamination risks from the novel coronavirus. Although the concept has now spread to many sectors, it is probably the first time that a higher educational institute has adopted such measures for its convocation."